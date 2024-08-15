This Love Square In ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Part 1 Is Confusing AF

People love a good love triangle. Some of the best TV shows and movies have love triangles at the forefront (think The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life With The Walter Boys). Well, the popular Netflix drama Emily In Paris has one — just with four people involved. I’ll just go ahead and call it a love square. Yes, you read that right. Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has two potential love interests in Season 4 Part 1, and one of the guys she’s after has a love interest of his own. To make things even crazier, that guy’s other love interest has a secret girlfriend. I know, it’s super confusing. That’s why we’re here to break it all down.

A Quick Breakdown Of The Love Square.

In episode 1 of Season 4 Part 1, we learn that Camille’s brother went on TikTok and told the world everything that went down at her and Gabriel’s engagement party/wedding. Of course, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is still upset about learning that Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) have feelings for each other. However, Emily wants to keep dating Alfie and doesn’t view Gabriel as an option because he has a baby on the way with Camille (or so everyone thought). Gabriel thought he was doing the right thing by marrying Camille and ignoring his feelings for Emily. When Alfie asks if he really still has feelings for Emily, Gabriel says it doesn’t matter and that he won’t get in the way of Alfie being with her. But Alfie decides to break up with Emily, and everyone discovers that Camille is missing.

Camille Comes Home with sofia.

After thinking Camille might be in Greece with her lover Sofia (Melia Kreiling), Emily is forced to break the news to Gabriel that Camille has been cheating on him this whole time. Eventually, Emily finds Camille by tracking her phone. Camille later revealed that she ran away because she just needed to think about everything. Meanwhile, Sofia meets up with Gabriel, and they talk everything through.

Netflix

They all make up with each other, and Sofia and Camille get back together. Gabriel says he knows what it’s like to fall in love with someone else, so he’s ok with it. With all the drama, Emily is still unsure if she should start something with Gabriel. Sofia ends up moving in with Camille and Gabriel until they find their own place (because that sounds like a great idea).

Emily Chooses Gabriel over alfie.

At the masquerade ball in Episode 3, Emily has to decide between Alfie and Gabriel once and for all. She chooses Gabriel, and then Alfie disappears (Who knows if he’ll return later in the season, but for now, he’s a goner). Things go well for about two seconds, but then Emily becomes overwhelmed with not getting any alone time with Gabriel, with both of them having other people in their apartments. Just when she thinks she’ll catch a break, she finds out Camille and Sofia are moving into the apartment right next to Gabriel’s.

What Happens Next?

Emily and Gabriel’s relationship isn’t the only one on the rocks. Camille and Sofia have a huge fight about the baby in episode 5, and Sofia leaves the city. Gabriel and Emily finally say, “I love you,” but they have no idea what’s in store for their new relationship (and I guess neither do we). Camille finds out she was never really pregnant, and instead of telling Gabriel, she decides to keep pretending she is to keep him in her life.

Will Camille eventually tell Gabriel the truth? Will Emily and Gabriel stay together? Will Alfie try to get Emily back? Hopefully, all this and more (we hope) will be worked out in Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2, which premieres on Sept. 12 on Netflix.