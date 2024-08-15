Um, Will We See Alfie In ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Part 2?

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 follow. Emily in Paris is back for Season 4 and it already has us curious about the unresolved tension between Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). The show returned to Netflix on Aug.15, with Season 4 Part 1. Although a lot happened in the five episodes, one lingering question has been at the top of fans’s minds: Where TF did Alfie go?

If you watched Season 4 Part 1, you probably noticed that Alfie was only in three episodes before going MIA. So, does this mean he won’t be in Season 4 Part 2?

What Happened in part 1 of season 4?

Season 4 Part 1 of Emily In Paris was a rollercoaster of emotions for Emily’s love triangle, leaving her to ultimately choose Gabriel in the end. Alfie knew Gabriel still had feelings for Emily and even confronted him about it. While we thought Alfie was pretty much done with Emily after finding out about Camille and Emily’s agreement to choose their friendship over dating Gabriel, back in Season 3, it seems like he still harbors feelings for Emily.

But, that’s not the vibe he gave off at first.

In episode 1 of Season 4, Alfie stood firm on the unwritten “no-contact” rule between him and Emily. However, he showed up for her during the tennis match for their “Love Is In The Air” campaign, even though he wasn’t initially on board with it. While Emily still yearned for his love, Alfie thought it was best that they remain friends. That is, until he realized their love still had potential ahead of the masquerade ball.

Netflix

We got to see just how Alfie truly felt about Emily in episode 3. In the middle of a masquerade ball, Alfie apologizes to Emily for turning her down at the tennis match and tells her that he wants her back. Later that night, he finds Emily in the crowd and kisses her but quickly realizes that the woman standing in front of him is an Emily lookalike.

Alfie then sees Emily leave the party with Gabriel, whom she ultimately kisses at the end of the night.

Alfie’s whereabouts have been a total mystery ever since. So this raises the question: Will he be in Season 4 Part 2? Also, where do he and Emily stand now?

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in Part 2.