This ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Finale Recap Will Jog Your Memory For Season 4

It seems like everyone is in Paris right now. From people taking European vacations to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Paris is the place to be. Luckily, Lily Collins is back as Emily Cooper in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, so we can continue to live vicariously through the It-girl. Before Season 4 drops on Aug. 15, here’s a refresher on all the drama that went down in Season 3, especially that finale. Grab some popcorn because the drama is getting good.

There Was A Ton Of Relationship And Work Drama

Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally opens his restaurant, L’Esprit de Gigi, which he named after his grandmother. Emily wants to help as a friend by becoming the restaurant’s marketing executive. Knowing Gabriel’s goal of getting a Michelin star, Emily convinces Luc (Bruno Gouery) to get his ex Marianne, who’s a food critic, to visit the restaurant.

At their marketing firm Agence Grateau, Julian (Samuel Arnold) secures a meeting with fashion house Turner & Ascot. Julian and Emily haven’t always worked well together, and when she again interrupts Julian’s pitch to throw in her ideas, he reaches a breaking point. This leads to him seriously consider working for another company. Meanwhile, there’s still a ton of relationship drama. While catching up, Mindy (Ashley Park) and Emily spot Camille (Camille Razat) arguing with her secret lover, Sofia.

The Engagement Party Was Super Chaotic

Emily goes to the restaurant opening with her boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), which Mindy and her boyfriend Nicolas, the executive of JVMA also attend. Nicolas, has beef with Emily after their business plans fell through. Aflie ends up telling Mindy what really went down at her party between Emily and Nicolas (AKA Nicolas lying about Emily needing to leave to get rid of her, which totally left Mindy feeling abandoned), and she immediately goes to confront him about it. Mindy asks him to go to Camille and Gabriel’s engagement party with her to make up with Emily.

Mindy’s singing partner and potential love interest, Benoit, shows up and tells Mindy they won a contest and are going to Eurovision. There are clearly still sparks flying between them, but they’re interrupted by a phone call from Nicolas. Emily and Alfie go to the engagement party together, but it’s clear Emily is still eyeing Gabriel.

Emily catches Camille on the phone with Sofia and asks her to tell Gabriel about her relationship, but she says it was just a fling, and now it’s over. Mindy and Nicolas interrupt Camille’s dad’s speech by showing up late in a private jet (super extra but admittedly iconic), and then he apologizes to Emily.

While everyone is at the engagement party, Luc and Marianne eat at the restaurant again, and she says the it’s headed for a Michelin star. Emily gives Gabriel the good news, and Camille oversees the interaction and is convinced that the two still have feelings for each other.

Sylvie’s husband, Laurent, tells her his plans to open a private club, Laurent G, in Paris. She says she can bring in the fashion crowd, and they decide to work as a team, but then he bursts her bubble by saying the investor will be the owner of JVMA Louis de Loin (there’s past drama there that hasn’t been fully revealed, but we’ve seen enough to know that they may not be the best idea).

Camille Doesn’t Say “I Do.”

Back at the engagement party, in his excitement from the news, Gabriel and Camille decide to turn the event into a wedding since everyone was already together. Then we got one of the messiest wedding scenes in Netflix history.

In the middle of the ceremony, Camille admits she was only with him because she knew he was in love with Emily. They made a pact that neither of them would date him, but then Camille broke the pact because she didn’t want to lose. She goes on to say everyone knows he and Emily have been in love since the moment they met, and she can’t marry him. Alfie walks out and says he’s nobody’s second choice, rightfully so.

If all that drama wasn’t enough for you, there’s more. Emily and Gabriel talk, and she says she’s always had feelings for him, and he admits the same. Then he drops the bomb that Camille is pregnant.

After everything they’ve been through, will Emily and Gabriel finally work it out and end up together? We’ll find out soon enough with Season 4 of Emily In Paris premiering Aug. 15 on Netflix.