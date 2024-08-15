6 Big Questions I Have After The ’Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Part 1 Ending

Spoiler Alert: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 follow. ICYMI, The Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 finale ended with some major cliffhangers. From relationships ending to friendships being questioned, everything was kind of a mess. We need to talk about everything that went down this season because the loose ends left us with a bunch of unanswered questions. Here’s a breakdown of all the drama from Season 4 Part 1 and what we’re still left wondering after episode 5’s cliffhangers.

Will Alfie Return in Part 2?

After Emily (Lily Collins) apologized to Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) for everything that went down at Gabriel and Camille’s engagement party, he eventually breaks things off with her in Season 3. In episode 3 of Season 4, he seems to want to kiss and make up at the masquerade party. However, Alfie accidentally kisses someone else dressed as Emily and sees her leave with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Alfie then goes completely ghost. Like we don’t see him again in Season 4 Part 1 at all.

Now, the question remains: Will Alfie return in Part 2? He and Emily have a lot of history together, so maybe he’ll come back and try to fight for her one more time.

Will Mindy’s Band Make It To Eurovision?

In Emily In Paris Season 3, Mindy (Ashley Park) and her bandmates Benoît (Kevin Dias) and Étienne (Jin Xuan Mao) found out they made it into Eurovision.

Unfortunately, they learn in Season 4 Part 1 that they have to pay for everything on their own and can’t afford to. After Mindy gets in a fight with her nepo baby boyfriend Nicolas (Paul Forman), she sells the dress that he gifted her, which gives her a good amount of money to put towards Eurovision. So, will we see Mindy, Benoît, and Étienne make it to Eurovision in Season 4 Part 2? Honestly, who knows where this storyline will end up going?

Will Mindy Stay With Nico?

Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) bravely shared her story about the inappropriate behavior of Louis de Leon (Pierre Deny) at JVMA. After Mindy talked to Nicolas about it, she said she’d stand by him as long as he was on the right side. He supported her at the Laurent G club event, but Mindy had some major chemistry with Benoît on stage. She seems to be back in a love triangle, which makes me question who she’ll end up picking in the end.

Will Gabriel Get A Michelin Star?

One of the craziest reveals of Season 4 Part 1 was that Luc’s (Bruno Gouery) girlfriend Marianne (Laurence Gormezano) was no longer a Michelin inspector and had lied about still being one to get free food. Sadly, this means that Gabriel won’t be getting his Michelin star anytime soon. However, Marianna was a food critic in the past and said Gabriel’s food is worthy of a star. Maybe a real Michelin inspector will visit (or has already) and will agree with her so Gabriel can finally get some recognition.

Will Emily and Gabriel End Up Together?

This is a question I’ve been asking since Season 1. However, Season 4 Part 1 was the first time we officially saw Emily and Gabriel as a couple. After finally admitting their feelings for one another at the end of the Season 3, Emily hesitates to start the relationship due to Camille (Camille Razat) having Gabriel’s baby.

They decided to give it a go anyway, and even though things got messy, Emily and Gabriel had no idea how complicated everything would get once they found out Camille’s big secret.

Will Camille Tell Gabriel She’s Not Pregnant?

In the Season 4 Part 1 finale, Camille discovers she was never really pregnant. Knowing that she has already lost her girlfriend Sofia (Melia Kreiling), who doesn’t want to stay in Paris, she doesn’t want to lose Gabriel either. Seeing him and Emily so happy together makes her second guess telling him she’s not having his baby, especially after he learns he’s not getting a Michelin star. So she chooses not to tell him the truth in the finale, but perhaps she will in Part 2. Something tells me this love square/ triangle will get even more messy.

There are a lot of things I still have questions about. Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 premieres Sept.12 on Netflix, so let’s hope we at least get some of these questions answered.