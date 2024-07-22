Emily Might Have To Choose Between Gabriel & Alfie (Again!) In ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Part 1

It’s almost time for more fashion and French flings on Netflix’s Emily in Paris. On July 21, Netflix released the official trailer for Season 4 Part 1 of the show, which will be released on Aug. 15.

The end of Season 3 left fans on the edge of their seat as the love triangle between Gabriel, Emily, and Camille began to heat up (while she was still in a love triangle with Alfie and Gabriel.) Oh, and a pregnancy bombshell was dropped!

Now, Emily is freshly single after ending her relationship with Alfie and ready to forget all about the drama surrounding Camille, Gabriel, and Alfie. The only problem, the drama still seems to follow her everywhere. “I really thought I could move on from them, but they both mean so much to me for different reasons,” Emily is heard saying in the trailer as clips of her kissing both Alfie and Gabriel are shown.

It seems like Season 4 is all about Emily opening herself up to new possibilities and taking chances. One of these new opportunities may even be a Roman holiday as teased by Lily Collins (who plays Emily Cooper).

In a video released during Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 17, Collins shared some insight into the season. “What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama in store for you all,” she said. “Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.” Season 4 is looking to be the season of drama, fashion, travel, and of course, romance!

On May 3, Netflix uploaded a promo for Season 4 that helped give fans some insight into what’s to come, asking cast members of the show to describe Season 4 in a few words. Lily Collins chose the words “vulnerable” and “adventurous,” while Camille Razat (who plays Camille) said “messy” and Lucien Laviscount (who plays Alfie) said “heartbreaking.” Uh oh!

While Part 1 of Season 4 will drop on Aug. 15, Part 2 will premiere on Sept. 12 to answer all of the lingering questions from Part 1. BRB, watching the first three seasons of the show to prepare for Season 4 (which I’ll be watching with tissues by my side).