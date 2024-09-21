Emily & Alfie Might Have A Chance After All, According to ‘EIP’s Lucien Laviscount

If I was to count on my hands how many times Emily In Paris has made me feel like I was on a rollercoaster, I’d run out of fingers. Fans have truly loved following all of Emily’s (Lily Collins) endeavors and mishaps, and yes, even seeing her failed relationships in Paris. It’s no surprise that ahead of Season 4, many of us were rooting and hoping for Emily and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) to work out. They had great chemistry, flirty banter, and seemed so perfect together. However, during Season 4, Part 1, Emily chooses to continue her romance with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), breaking Alfie’s heart in the process.

At the end of Season 4, Part 2, fans were left on a cliffhanger in regards to Alfie’s current relationship (he told Emily he had a girlfriend in episode 6, but that was the last viewers heard about her). With the show now renewed for Season 5, we’re curious and anxiously awaiting to see if Emily and Alfie have a future together, or if Alfie’s new love interest will soon be making her Emily In Paris debut.

But before I get into that, let’s do a mini recap on Emily and Alfie.

Throughout the show, Alfie has played a pivotal role in Emily’s life. After they first met in a French class in Season 2, the pair hit it off despite Alfie’s distaste for Paris. Emily and Alfie end up getting together in Season 2, though Emily’s feelings for Gabriel are later revealed to Alfie.

Netflix

Season 3 saw Emily and Alfie separated from one another due to work but eventually reuniting in Paris. But things took a turn when Alfie found out about Emily and Gabriel’s feelings for each other from Camille (Camille Razat), which ultimately led him to end their relationship.

A twist happens in Season 4.

Emily and Alfie have a tumultuous relationship throughout the show, so it came as a shock when it was revealed that Alfie was in a new relationship in Season 4 episode 6. Alfie told Emily that he has a new girlfriend, leaving her heartbroken and reflecting on their past. It’s not until the end of Season 4m Part 2 where we finally get to see Alfie again, and in a moment of reflection, hetells Gabriel to keep fighting for Emily. Even after their breakup, it’s clear that Alfie still wants the best for Emily.

Will Alfie & Emily get together in Season 5?

There’s no official confirmation that Alfie and Emily will get back together in Season 5, but Laviscount is rooting for the couple. In an exclusive interview with Glamour on Sept. 18, Laviscount shared his hopes for Emily and Alfie’s future. “I think that door’s always going to be open. They had such an incredible time together, and they grew so much together as well,” Laviscount said. “It’d be foolish to say that love would be off the cards in the long run. I think they’ve got a mutual respect for each other as well, you know.”

Showrunner and creator Darren Star also spoke on Emily’s feelings towards Alfie after finding out about his new relationship. In a Sept. 12 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Star weighed in on Emily’s perspective. “I think everything hit her. She just thought, at the moment, she made every wrong decision,” Star said. “And I think she really loved Alfie.”

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be sitting here hoping that Emily and Alfie will find their way back to each other in Season 5.