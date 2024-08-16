I Still Have A Major Question About Alfie After ‘Emily ‘In Paris’ Season 4, Part 1

Season 4, Part 1 of Emily In Paris was a rollercoaster, to say the least. A lot went down in the five-episode installment, including Camille (Camille Razat) holding onto a big secret, Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) officially getting back together, and Marianne (Laurence Gormezano) lying about being a Michelin inspector. Oh, and let’s not forget about Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) completely disappearing in the middle of the season. After watching Season 4, Part 1, a lot of viewers have one big question: What happened to Alfie? TBH, no one really knows.

If you watched Season 3, then you probably already know that Alfie broke up with Emily in the finale after Camille called out Gabriel’s feelings for Emily during the joint engagement party and wedding. Alfie was heartbroken over this, which was totally valid, and bowed out of his romance with Emily.

In the beginning of Season 4, Part 1, Alfie didn’t want anything to do with Emily and gave off that vibe whenever she tried to talk to him. Alfie made it clear that he wanted to keep his distance from Emily, but she was determined to get him to talk to her, especially after she realized she needed him for their “Love Is In The Air” campaign. Of course, Alfie wasn’t initially on board with helping Emily with the campaign. But after she iced that black eye he got while boxing, the two reunited at Roland Garros Stadium (where their campaign was being aired) and shared an emotionally charged breakup kiss in the middle of the crowded tennis match.

After their kiss at the tennis match, Alfie realized he still had feelings for Emily. Though he initially wanted them to remain friends, Alfie was confident their love still had potential and made this clear at Heartbreak perfume’s masquerade ball.

Netflix

Keep in mind that Gabriel, aka Emily’s other lover, was also at the event, but this detail will come into play later.

Back to Emily and Alfie: After enjoying a dance together, Alfie confessed his true feelings to Emily. But to his surprise, the woman he poured his heart out to wasn’t Emily, but someone dressed like her. He then saw Emily and Gabriel leave the party together. Alfie walked away overcome with rejection and that was the last time viewers saw him in Season 4 Part 1.

So, will Alfie reappear in Season 4, part 2? It’s hard to say. Rejection is a tough pill to swallow and TBH, I wouldn’t fault Alfie if he stayed far away from Emily. She broke his heart once again and at this point, Alfie deserves someone he can have a happily ever after with. And I’m not the only one who thinks this way.

Goddamit Emily Cooper! She had a chance at a beautiful, uncomplicated happily ever after with Alfie and chose the past over the present. #TeamAlfie all the way, my boy deserves justice. #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/enaNnOz4uJ — Shamindri De Sayrah (@Shami1412) August 15, 2024

Alfie deserves so much better I hope he gets the girl who loves him and doesn’t treat him as second choice. I would love to see him in a healthy relationship 😭🫶🏻 #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/BNPDz7sHKL — louis apologist🖤 (@moranacaine_) August 15, 2024

I don’t know how much more of Emily in Paris I can watch. WHY DOES SHE NEVER PICK ALFIE! Just look at him 😍 pic.twitter.com/9HRR3O7kJp — SC (@SJNC90) August 15, 2024

Season 4, Part 2 of Emily In Paris premieres on Sept. 12, so viewers will just have to wait and see what the show has in store for Alfie.