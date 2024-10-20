Voting is a fundamental right, but for college students juggling school, work, and life, finding time to cast a ballot can be tricky. Are you wondering if you can get paid time off (aka PTO) to vote, or if you’ll need to squeeze it in during a lunch break? Trust me, you’re not alone. Unfortunately, the United States has no federal law securing time off for all employees. Instead, each state sets its own laws on this matter, meaning some will give you paid time off, while others leave you navigating it on your own.

Knowing your voting rights is key to being as politically active as possible. However, since the rules vary across states, whether you get paid time off to vote depends on where you live. Some states guarantee PTO, others only offer unpaid time, and a few states don’t require any time off at all.

So, if your work schedule overlaps with the time when you need to get to your polling location and vote, knowing the specific rules for your state is essential so you don’t miss out on doing your civic duty — or mess up at work. Employers won’t always inform you about your voting rights, so it’s up to you to stay informed and take action ahead of Nov 5.

Here’s a breakdown of what each state allows. For more information, you should check with your state’s board of elections office.

States That Provide Paid Time Off To Vote

Alaska (no time limit) Arizona (3 hours) California (2 hours) Colorado (2 hours) District of Columbia (2 hours) Hawaii (2 hours) Illinois (2 hours) Iowa (3 hours) Kansas (2 hours) Maryland (2 hours) Minnesota (no time limit) Missouri (3 hours) Nebraska (2 hours) Nevada (between 1-3 hours) New Mexico (2 hours) New York (2 hours) Oklahoma (2 hours) South Dakota (2 hours) Tennessee (3 hours) Texas (no time limit) Utah (2 hours) West Virginia (3 hours) Wyoming (1 hour)

States That Provide Unpaid Time Off To Vote

​​Alabama (1 hour) Arkansas (up to employer) Georgia (2 hours) Kentucky (a “reasonable” amount of time) Massachusetts (2 hours) Ohio (a “reasonable” amount of time) Wisconsin (3 hours)

States That Don’t Provide Any Time Off To Vote

Connecticut Delaware Florida Idaho Indiana Louisiana Maine Michigan Mississippi Montana New Hampshire New Jersey North Carolina North Dakota Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina Vermont Virginia Washington

We all know voting is crucial, but figuring out if you can take time off work to do it shouldn’t be a mystery. Whether your state has paid, unpaid, or no time off at all, it’s essential to know where you stand. By staying ahead of the game, you can make sure your vote gets counted — without scrambling to fit it into your busy day.

