The Halloween Squishmallows Are On Store Shelves Now & They’re Scary Cute

The Halloween 2024 Squishmallows are here, and I’m living for all of them! As the fall vibes start to roll in, there’s nothing better than getting cozy with a spooky Squishmallow by your side. Whether you’re decking out your room for Halloween or just want to dive into the autumn mood, these plushies are the ultimate seasonal accessory. Here’s a rundown of all the 2024 Halloween Squishmallows.
Since their debut in 2017, Squishmallows have been stealing hearts with their quirky personalities, insanely soft feel, and iconic designs that everyone’s obsessed with. With over 2,500 different Squishmallows out there, ranging from pocket-sized to jumbo, these cuddly cuties have a global fanbase.
So where can you find the Halloween 2024 Squishmallows? The Halloween lineup is available at all the usual spots like Amazon and Walmart, but heads up – they fly off the shelves fast! Plus, there are other Squishmallows that aren’t necessarily original Jazwares Squishmallows, like the Nightmare Before Christmas gang, that are for sale at retailers like Costco. So if you want to grab your faves, now’s the time. Ready to level up your Halloween game? Check out the must-have Halloween Squishmallows to snag this fall.
- Misha – The Pumpkin Candle
Take your fall candle obsession to the next level with this adorable pumpkin candle lookalike.
- Metta – The Navy Blue Celestial Cat
Bring the night sky to your room with Metta’s galaxy patches and starry vibes.
- Ms. K – The Clown
Looking for something extra spooky for your space? Meet Ms. K, the clown – she’s got all the chills you’re looking for.
- Zerbe – The Witch Bear
This super cute bear is the perfect way to add a touch of style to your space, with its teal plaid patch and hat buckle being the only pop of color.
- Nitro – The Halloween Shark
Give your coastal granddaughter aesthetic a festive twist with Nitro the Shark and his cute little spider web detail.
- Blas – The Purple Bat
Blas brings the classic Halloween vibes with a color palette that’s spot-on for your seasonal decor.
- Kiko – The Spider
This spider’s rocking an orange corduroy beanie with a green pom-pom that looks just like a little pumpkin. How adorable is that!
- Nellie – The Parakeet Witch
Nellie’s witch hat and fuzzy wings make her the ultimate cuddle buddy for those chilly fall nights.
- Omar – The Brown Halloween Bear
Omar’s got that classic teddy bear charm with a subtle Halloween touch, making him the perfect Halloween decor addition for any space.
- Noland – The Werewolf
Show off your Team Jacob vibes with this ultra-snuggly Squishmallow.
- Morgana – The Bat
Morgana’s totally channeling those dark academia vibes with her black and purple patch, plus those tiny wings are just too cute!
- Carina – The Mushroom Vampire
OK, this might just be my fave. Carina’s cape and fangs are so adorable — they’ll totally catch everyone’s eye!
- Lorraine – The Cauldron
Lorraine’s got a colorful potion brewing this fall, and she’s absolutely adorable doing it!
- Habib – The Candy Apple
This candy apple looks seriously tasty — until you spot the spider on top! It’s the yummiest, spookiest touch to decorate your space.
- Jeb – The Monster
Jeb is seriously adorable and could totally be your go-to decor all year round — he’s guaranteed to keep a smile on your face!