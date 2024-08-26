The Halloween Squishmallows Are On Store Shelves Now & They’re Scary Cute

The Halloween 2024 Squishmallows are here, and I’m living for all of them! As the fall vibes start to roll in, there’s nothing better than getting cozy with a spooky Squishmallow by your side. Whether you’re decking out your room for Halloween or just want to dive into the autumn mood, these plushies are the ultimate seasonal accessory. Here’s a rundown of all the 2024 Halloween Squishmallows.

Since their debut in 2017, Squishmallows have been stealing hearts with their quirky personalities, insanely soft feel, and iconic designs that everyone’s obsessed with. With over 2,500 different Squishmallows out there, ranging from pocket-sized to jumbo, these cuddly cuties have a global fanbase.

So where can you find the Halloween 2024 Squishmallows? The Halloween lineup is available at all the usual spots like Amazon and Walmart, but heads up – they fly off the shelves fast! Plus, there are other Squishmallows that aren’t necessarily original Jazwares Squishmallows, like the Nightmare Before Christmas gang, that are for sale at retailers like Costco. So if you want to grab your faves, now’s the time. Ready to level up your Halloween game? Check out the must-have Halloween Squishmallows to snag this fall.