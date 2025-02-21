If you’ve scrolled through TikTok lately and found yourself wondering why everyone is talking about nachos (but no one is actually eating them), don’t worry, you’re not alone.“Reheating nachos” is the internet’s favorite phrase right now, and it’s taking over social media… but why? And what does it have to do with Lady Gaga, of all people?

While it sounds like a late-night microwave disaster, it actually has everything to do with calling out copycats, unoriginal trends, and artists revisiting their old work. Let’s get into the phrase’s history, which is actually two years in the making.

Like most memes, this one started with a hilariously random moment that spiraled into something bigger. The phrase “reheating nachos” traces back to a 2023 scene from Baddies West, a reality TV series on Zeus Network that follows a group of women performing and hosting at clubs on the west coast. In the viral clip, executive producer of the show, Natalie Nunn sits across from Stunna Girl, visibly locked in on her plate of nachos while they talk. The intensity of Nunn’s stare did not go unnoticed, and TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) ran away with this moment. The comments section exploded with people joking about the hunger in Nunn’s eyes.

you can tell Natalie Nunn low-key wanted stunna girls nachos pic.twitter.com/mwXKVzmQTu — zin (@zinsmemepalace) February 3, 2025

From there, the internet did what it does best: It took something small and turned it into a whole cultural moment. The phrase “Oh, she wants her nachos” became a way to describe someone clearly eyeing what another person has, whether that’s their style, success, aesthetic, or even their whole personality.

At first, reheating nachos was a subtle dig. If your friend suddenly starts dressing like you or a celeb drops a song that sounds suspiciously like another artist’s, one might say, “Not them reheating nachos…” Translation? The original was fresh and delicious, but this new version? Kinda mid.

But as the meme evolved, it took on a whole new meaning about reinvention. And that’s where Gaga comes in.

When Gaga dropped her new single “Abracadabra” on Feb. 3rd, fans instantly recognized shades of her early 2010s bangers like “Judas” and “Alejandro” in the song. But instead of dragging her for being repetitive or lacking originality, the internet celebrated.

One viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Lady Gaga. Thank you for reheating your own nachos.” In this case, the phrase wasn’t an insult; it was a compliment, signaling that Gaga was bringing back what made fans love her in the first place. I guess you could say she reheated her nachos the best way possible.

LADY GAGA THANK YOU FOR REHEATING YOUR OWN NACHOS pic.twitter.com/bgojlMJY8u — finn! ☆ #teamlexi (@ITF0LL0WSME) February 3, 2025

Now that the meme has taken off, people are calling for other artists to “reheat their nachos”— but only in a good way. Fans want Miley Cyrus, Madonna, and even Rihanna to bring back their iconic sounds and aesthetics. Of course, not every attempt at reheating nachos is a success (some things are just better fresh), but when done right, it’s a nostalgic treat.

she saw gaga reheating her nachos so she opened her own fridge to see if anything’s left https://t.co/Mv6yKX6s94 — jovarca broz (@jovarca1000000) February 13, 2025

Rihanna needs to reheat her LOUD’s nachos for R9 pic.twitter.com/Qr34lVzzRK — RIHVERSE (@Rirriverse) February 13, 2025

when miley cyrus reheats her bangerz nachos it’ll be over for y’all pic.twitter.com/lGL84mUvN0 — 𝐃¿𝐎𝐍 ✯ 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 (@MILEYVOODOO) February 12, 2025

At the end of the day, “reheating nachos” is all about execution. Some people pull it off flawlessly, serving up a fresh take on what worked before. Others? Well, sometimes reheated nachos slap… and sometimes they just turn soggy.