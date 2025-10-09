Fans Are Pissed About What Happens To Alex Russo In ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 Episode 10 follow. Disney kids, I’m sorry for your loss. ICYMI, the Season 2 finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has fans spiraling after the loss of a fan-favorite icon, Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez). Naturally, after the character’s death, Disney kids and fans of the reboot have taken to social media to mourn the character — but how did Alex Russo die, and does she come back?

An age-old trick for garnering new audiences for reboots is bringing back the original cast. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place did just that with the return of icons Selena Gomez and David Henrie, two lead characters in the 2000s original. However, Gomez’s role is not much more than a cameo. She had explosive features in the Season 1 premiere and Season 2 finale, but is pretty absent the rest of the show. She is too busy honeymooning with Benny Blanco to star in a children’s show right now. But her return to the finale caused quite the shake-up.

As the season finale nears its end, Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) sacrifices herself into the parallel universe of dark magic to close the portal to save her daughter, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), from the evil wizard Lord Morsus (Oscar Montoya). But this is not the first time Alex has held the fate of her family in her hands. Recall, from Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, Alex gave up her powers to save her family and restore the original timeline.

This time, however, it appears Alex Russo is accepting death. It is possible, as it always is in fantastical worlds involving magic, that Alex can be saved from the portal and brought back to the show in the third season, since Justin Russo vows to Billie that they will find Alex again. After all, her powers were recovered once, I’m sure she herself can be recovered too.

While her fate is not sealed yet, Wizard’s loyalists took to the internet to express their grief for their favorite childhood character.

an update on how alex russo’s been since the original ‘wizards of waverly place’ series



— she and mason broke up after ‘alex vs. alex’

— she’s a mother of one

— she was a teen mom

— she got married

— she sacrificed herself to save her daughter & is now officially dead pic.twitter.com/QqxihBBYOm — nostalgia (@solelynostalgia) October 8, 2025

alex russo looking back at the lair before leaving and saying “i missed this” just completely knocked 10 year old me down to floor #WizardsBeyond pic.twitter.com/wFS4FkYhUV — 𝖫𝖨𝖹𝖠𝖱𝖣 🅱️🅾️✝️ (@mythicalizard) October 30, 2024

wtf alex russo is dead in wizards beyond waverly place… my whole childhood is ruined 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NFQsZ95n9m — . (@selovelenaa) October 8, 2025

Alex Russo 🥺💔 the magic may have ended, but your light never will. You taught us that strength can wear sarcasm, and love can hide behind a smirk.A piece of our childhood left with you.. forever our wizard, forever our Alex 🕊️✨ #AlexRusso #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace#SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/FG2Jq5aoLO — mdrafey (@mdrafey5) October 9, 2025

just found out they killed off THE alex russo in the wizards of waverly place spin off. that woman was an icon who raised a generation pic.twitter.com/CmNMuCPeqq — holly (@holwilkins) October 8, 2025

WDYM ALEX RUSSO DIED?!? Y’ALL NEEDA STOP PLAYING GAMES WITH ONE OF THE GREATEST CHARACTERS EVER… MY GIRL CAN’T DIE😭😭😭 #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace pic.twitter.com/Ux2oVBBPOA — 𝗮 (@starboymania) October 8, 2025

alex russo is offically dead in the ‘wizards of waverly place’ universe. rip to a legend pic.twitter.com/mvXE44Du6Z — nostalgia (@solelynostalgia) October 8, 2025

wizards beyond waverly place has no right being this good at dramatic storylines because what do you mean alex russo sacrificed herself for her daughter pic.twitter.com/OcWO6P7uDD — ً (@americanreqiuem) October 9, 2025

me right now because i just saw a spoiler saying that alex russo is dead on the new wizards beyond waverly place pic.twitter.com/KjUwjKA8gx — ♡ aco ♡ (@AcoPensal) October 8, 2025

Alex Russo is dead in the wizards of waverly place universe…. I will not accept this! pic.twitter.com/M8vn1A532s — ❤️‍🔥Skywalker Ayame⸆⸉❤️‍🔥 (@Wizardknight95) October 8, 2025

Here’s to hoping she makes a comeback!