Help, I Can’t Stop Saying “Piper, NO!” In Parker Posey’s ‘White Lotus’ Accent

PIPER, NOOOO! If this sounds remotely familiar to you, chances are you’re on The White Lotus side of TikTok because, once again, Parker Posey has unintentionally become an internet icon. If you’ve been following Season 3 of The White Lotus, then Victoria Ratliff’s Durham, North Carolina accent is no stranger to your TV screen and, now, probably your phone screen. That’s right, Posey has started her own trend on TikTok, and it’s all I can think about! But you may be asking, how did Posey’s White Lotus accent even become a trending sound on TikTok?

It all started on Mar. 5 when Posey went on TODAY to talk about everything The White Lotus, but specifically, how she crafted her Southern accent that has become so recognizable. “It starts with the dialogue. There are such funny words like, I love ‘Piper, No’ ‘Tsunami!’ ‘Buddhism.’ ‘No…NO!’

During her March 13 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Posey shared how she came up with her accent for the HBO show after reading the script. “As an actor, you approach the text,” she said. “I had all these jokes, it was like, ‘OK, how can I really play it up and make this a character?’ This is what I love about the South because the South is full of self-made characters.”

While speaking with Deadline during The White Lotus premiere, Posey said she wanted Victoria to sound “funny” and “snobby,” which she definitely achieved. “I’m from the South, so it’s from the feeling,” she said.

Posey’s southern accent has since exploded online and TikTok couldn’t get enough. The audio of her saying “Piper, NO” has over 4,000 videos accompanying it and the number is only growing. Some creators have utilized the audio to explain how it’s the only thing that’s been on their mind as well as mouthing the words Posey annunciated in her TODAY interview. It’s safe to say that TikTok users can’t get enough.

Some people are even doing their best impressions of Posey’s iconic White Lotus accent.

This audio is now engrained in my mind and I honestly don’t see it leaving anytime soon.