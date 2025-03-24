Chelsea’s Reaction To *That* ‘White Lotus’ Threesome Was So Iconic, Fans Are Memeing It

I thought Victoria Ratliff was the internet’s favorite The White Lotus character, but it seems like she’s been replaced. After Season 3, Episode 6 premiered on March 23, fans ran to X/Twitter to react to a certain revelation about brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) through memes. But some have been using Chelsea’s (Aimee Lou Wood) iconic reaction that perfectly summed up how we all felt about what had happened. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6 follow.

In case you forgot, in Episode 5, Saxon and Lochlan shared a kiss while spending time with Chelsea and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) on a yacht. All four were drinking, doing drugs, and partying together, but in Episode 6, it was revealed that that wasn’t all they did that night. When the brothers woke up the next morning, they were lying next to each other naked. Neither could remember what happened. However, snippets of the night kept coming back to Saxon, especially the moment when he and Lochlan when he and Lochlan crossed a major line.

Later in the episode, Saxon, Chelsea, and Chloe talked about whether or not they’ve had “a threesome.” Saxon didn’t believe it, saying Chloe and Chelsea had forced him and Lochlan into sex. He then pointed out that the two women had kissed before the Chloe gestured for the brothers to do the same thing. Chloe then said, “I didn’t force him to jerk you off.” Saxon quickly denied this before Chelsea said, “I don’t think there’s a drug in the world that would make me get with my brother.”

Though Chelsea wasn’t even involved in the wild act that happened on the yacht, her reaction to it was iconic, and fans online agree.

“God I don’t think there’s a drug in the world that could make me get with my brother.” CHELSEA YOU ICON #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/IbX8IWGV2o — Jordan. ⚔️ 🪷 💎 (@ChoiceReznikov) March 24, 2025

oh chelsea you’ll always be my favourite girl #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/rBSuvnFQB0 — ellen (not hutter) 🌺 (@fakehappymeal) March 24, 2025

Chelsea telling Saxon he has no soul and she’d never sleep with him, she really is that girl #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/m4xilBBHNp — kira 🍉 (@shivmcavoy) March 24, 2025

Some have even been using Rick’s reaction to Frank’s *wild* monologue from Episode 5 to react to Saxon and Lochlan’s rendezvous.

saxon listening to what happened when he blacked out #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/t8bRh1RgGg — kaz (@gallifreyfilmz) March 24, 2025

“we listen and we don’t judge” ft. rick and chelsea oh mike white, you are a genius! #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/ap7CaPuaIW — Aashi (@_aashiiiii_) March 24, 2025

Chelsea and Rick might have their issues, but based on their fantastic yet honest reactions to things that don’t even involve them, it’s clear they’re made for each other. (But if you ask me, Chelsea’s reaction definitely has Rick’s beat.)