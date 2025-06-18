A new era of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is here, and the internet couldn’t be more excited. Since Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders first aired, fans have been hooked on the behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become one of America’s most iconic cheerleaders. Season 2, which follows the 2024-2025 football season, tackles the ins-and-outs of DCC recruitment, training, game days, and special events, giving fans an even closer look at the dedication and pressure these women face to become America’s Sweethearts.

This DCC season introduced some fresh faces, the return of familiar ones, and surprise appearances from alumni and previously-cut hopefuls. With the largest rookie class in the last five years, the turnover was higher than usual, opening the food for new talent — and new fan favorites.

As viewers followed each cheerleader’s journey, it became hard not to get emotionally invested — even in those who didn’t make the final cut. Leaving fans wondering: Where are the Season 2 girls now?

Where Is Dayton bramhall Now? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall) First appearing on DCC: Making The Team Season 12 in 2017, Dayton Bramhall auditioned with hopes of continuing her family’s legacy. Having grown up around the squad, Dayton’s dreams of following in her mother’s footsteps (a former DCC and current assistant choreographer herself), came to a close this season after being cut during training camp. Posting occasional updates on social media, Bramhall seems to be taking time to herself and ultimately embracing this new chapter of her life after last year’s intense cheerleading season. Most active on Instagram and TikTok, Dayton shares everything from dance content to moments with family and friends. Still, one of her latest posts may hint towards her auditioning for a fourth time, with many commenters wishing her good luck and cheering her on from the sidelines! Where Is Jenna waller Now? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Waller (@jennawaller_) Jenna Waller is a San Diego native and Oklahoma University alumni that graced our screens for the very first time this season. As a rookie candidate, Waller captured Judy Trammell and Kelli Finglass’ attention with her soft demeanor and calculated moves. Previously cheering at her university for four years, Waller came in with lots of technical dance experience and her own personal flare. Ultimately being cut just hours before the final team was announced, she remains strong in her love for dance. Frequently sharing dance videos on her Instagram stories alongside having permanently relocated to Dallas, many fans are hoping they’ll see her on this year’s upcoming team. Where Is victoria kalina Now? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Kalina (@victoriakalina) After playing a central role in Season 1, Victoria Kalina made a brief comeback to give an update on where she is now. She quickly became a fan favorite for her vulnerability and strength as she got candid about her experience as a fifth-year veteran candidate, before deciding not to return for another season. After an emotional goodbye due to mental health struggles coupled with the intense pressures of athletic and social expectations, Kalina made the move from Dallas to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a Rockette. Now living away from her hometown and family for the first time, she is embracing new opportunities in the Big Apple. Sharing updates of city life on Instagram, Kalina said she unfortunately didn’t make the Rockettes this year, but she continues to train, and remains optimistic about what the future holds. Beyond dance, she’s also ready to start dating. “Oh goodness. Is it silly? I’m excited to date,” she told Glamour in a 2024 interview.

Although there’s no telling who will and won’t be auditioning for this year’s lineup, many fans are still rooting for their favorite dancers and keeping their fingers crossed. In the meantime, I’ll be keeping a close eye on all things DCC and staying up to date with my favorite rookies, vets, and comeback girls.