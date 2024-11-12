Get Your Pom Poms Ready: ‘America’s Sweethearts: DCC’ Season 2 Is Officially Happening

It’s time to head back to Dallas to catch up with America’s most beloved sweethearts because Netflix has officially renewed America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for a second season! Since the show was released in June 2024, everyone has been obsessed with their iconic “Thunderstruck” dance that prompted a viral TikTok trend. To be completely honest, I had an inkling the series was going to be renewed by the streamer, but had no idea when that would come.

ICYMI, Season 1 pulled back the curtain on the behind-the-scenes experience of being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader (DCC). The cheerleaders have been a crucial support system of the NFL team over the years However, the DCC have emerged as fixtures of pop culture in their own right, iconically known for their signature uniforms, defined by western-inspired white vests and cowgirl boots.

The longtime reality show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which debuted in 2006, was the first series to highlight what it takes to be a DCC. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shows the same things, from the audition process to intense training with the team to making it to NFL gameday. However, Season 1 of the Netflix series highlighted the modern experience of being a DCC during the 2023-2024 season. But what can we expect from the highly anticipated second season of the series? Buckle in, I’m here to dish on all the details of Season 2.

What will Season 2 be about?

Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will capture the team’s journey throughout the 2024-2025 season. Yes, that includes the audition process, training camp, and the actual NFL season with the professional cheerleaders.

When will Season 2 come out?

Netflix hasn’t released any official information about when to expect the second season of the series. However, because we know Season 2 will track the 2024-2025 season, something tells me it will be after the Dallas Cowboys football team wraps up their current season. If Season 1’s release date is any indicator, Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will likely arrive in sometime in the summer of 2025.

Who is in the cast of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2?

There’s no telling who — or who won’t — be returning or joining the cast of the series. Naturally, the show spotlights the women auditioning and those who make the team, so there will likely be a pool of potential new cast members in Season 2. If the teaser trailer is any indication of which DCC’s have returned for the 2024-2025 season, it looks like Season 1 rookie Reece Weaver is certainly still on the squad.

It’ll likely be a while before America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns to my television screen for Season 2, but I can’t say I’m not brushing up on my “Thunderstruck” moves as I wait.