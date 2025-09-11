Evidently, there’s some new drama in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives world. Dakota Mortensen has weighed in on Taylor Frankie Paul’s Call Her Daddy interview where she announced she’ll be the next Bachelorette, and let’s just say he’s less than thrilled. On Sept. 10, Paul spilled to Alex Cooper that she will be the leading lady of The Bachelorette Season 22. Her involvement in the show is particularly notable, considering that she’s the first Bachelorette in recent memory that didn’t previously appear in any Bachelor franchises.

Paul and Mortensen started dating in the summer of 2022, but split in late 2024. The couple agreed to co-parent their son, Ever True, who was born in March 2024. Though, fan rumors swirled about their status after their breakup, as the two were spotted together again at Stagecoach in April 2025. Paul posted pictures with Mortensen on Instagram and TikTok, seeming very cozy with her ex.

In the Call Her Daddy interview, Paul touched on the state of her relationship with Mortensen. Cooper kicked off the topic by asking Paul if her appearance on The Bachelorette seals the deal on her breakup with Mortensen. “Yes, it’s over,” Paul affirmed, who also went on to confirm that she was the one to end the relationship. When Cooper asked when they hooked up last, Paul said, “I can’t remember off the top of my head.” Though, she later added that they might have hooked up at Stagecoach and “maybe one after.”

This is the moment in which Mortensen finally weighed in. In the comments of a TikTok post with this clipped moment from the interview, he wrote, “1 or 2 times…. Got it lol.” Yikes. Though, he didn’t stop there. Mortensen also took to Instagram to share a vague (but telling) post on his IG Stories. “Had so many curve balls today and every time I am always reminded there is nothing more important than God and family. Life is too short,” he wrote.

It’s possible that the Call Her Daddy interview was the first Mortensen had heard of Paul’s Bachelorette plans. In the episode, Paul shared that she hadn’t shared the big news with her ex. “I have not confirmed it with him. So I don’t know if he knows or if he knew I had the opportunity. So he’ll know [when this releases],” she said.

Though, Paul did predict that Mortensen wouldn’t take well to the news, saying that he’d probably be sad. “He does know that I was dating and, you know, meeting people, so we’ve already had that first hurt, I guess. I think that’s the hardest part is when you see they’re first dating, or hookup, or whatever it is. That’s gonna always take a toll no matter what.”

For more MomTok tea, don’t forget to tune into Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu on Nov. 13. Paul will be returning to the show, as well as others from the previous seasons’ cast.