Colman & Raúl Domingo’s Relationship Is Actually The Cutest

Colman Domingo is a celebrity we can always count on to deliver on all fronts, whether it’s acting, fashion, storytelling, or more. Rising to fame with standout roles in Euphoria and films like Rustin, Sing Sing, and The Color Purple, Colman’s professional life is nothing short of enthralling. However, his personal life is just as captivating, especially his love story with his husband, Raúl Domingo, to whom he has been married to since 2014.

Raúl is a producer and writer who has worked in theater, and film, and even co-founded Edith Productions with Colman. Though he’s a private person without social media, glimpses into Colman and Raúl’s relationship reveal the deep connection they share. Raúl’s unwavering support has clearly been a driving force in Colman’s life, helping him grow both personally and professionally.

Their love story began 20 years ago in a place few might expect to find their soulmate: Walgreens. It was there, in California, where a chance encounter sparked the beginning of a love story worthy of a movie! Their relationship can be seen as an example of how shooting your shot actually does work and may bring into your life a partner who can help you grow both personally, creatively, and professionally.

2005: How It All Started

Meet-cutes might sound cliché, but the way Colman met his husband is definitely a swoon-worthy one. In 2005, as a young actor in Berkeley, California, Colman popped into a Walgreens to grab a face mask. That’s when he locked eyes with Raúl, whose long hair and lip piercing immediately caught his attention. Colman recalled on The Graham Norton Show, “I see this guy, and we look at each other. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’” At the time, Raúl was with a friend who seemed upset, but as Colman looked back, he noticed Raúl was looking at him too.

The encounter left such an impression on Colman that he planned on being at the same Walgreens the same day and time the next week on the off chance of seeing the mystery man again.

Craigslist: The Unexpected Turn

Before he could go back to Walgreens, Colman was browsing Craigslist for a computer when he found himself in the Missed Connections section. It was then he discovered a post that described a brief encounter outside Walgreens. The message read, “I saw you outside of Walgreens in Berkeley…” and went on to describe Colman’s appearance, including his faux hawk. The post was from none other than Raúl.

Colman replied, and soon, Raúl received a message beginning with, “To the sweet angel with the most arresting eyes…”

First Date and Instant Connection

Three days later, Colman and Raúl met up for their first date at a small bar in San Francisco. The chemistry was undeniable as they interviewed each other “Barbara Walters style.” By the end of the night, Colman stayed over at Raúl’s place. Unable to sleep, Colman turned to Raúl at 4 a.m. and said, “I think I love you, and you’re about to change my life forever.” And that was the moment everything shifted. Soon after, they officially began dating.

2005-2014 From Alaska to New York: A Journey Together

Colman’s acting career took him to different places, including Juneau, Alaska, where he got a job soon after meeting Raúl. Raúl followed him, landing a position as an assistant costume designer just to be with Colman. When they eventually moved to New York, Raúl proposed, in November 2005.

2014: A Low-Key Wedding

Nine years after they first met, Colman and Raúl tied the knot in 2014 in a quiet and intimate ceremony. The couple invited 25 people into their home in New York, none of whom knew it was actually a wedding. The couple broke the news to their guest as they opened the doors and excitedly said, “Welcome to our wedding.” Following this unconventional ceremony, the evening ended with dancing until 4 a.m.

2014 – Now: Collaborating in Life and Work

After more than a decade of marriage and nearly 20 years together, Colman and Raúl have not only built a strong partnership but also plenty of amazing creative projects. In 2022, they co-founded a production company and have worked together on projects like It’s What’s Inside, Sing Sing, and more.

Looking back on their journey, Colman told Us Weekly in April 2024, “We’ve become even better friends and supporters. We’re family. You get to be on the road to watch someone change and grow, and be on that journey. It’s beautiful. He’s my favorite person on this whole planet.”