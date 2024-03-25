‘Euphoria’ Hasn’t Been Canceled, But It’ll Be A While Before We Get Season 3

If you’ve been curious about when/if Euphoria will return for Season 3, I have some news for you. First thing’s first, the show is not canceled. However, Season 3 is delayed in filming. Thankfully, a third season is officially underway, but it might be awhile before Euphoria Sundays return.

In recent months, gossip on social media has been circulating that Season 3 of Euphoria was canceled. However, creator Sam Levinson has been working on scripts for the upcoming season, which an HBO spokesperson confirmed on March 25. Because Levinson is still mapping out Season 3, the cast has been given permission to pursue other projects, resulting in filming plans being put on hold temporarily, according to Deadline.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the network said in a statement. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities”

Currently, there is no confirmed production start date for Season 3 of Euphoria.

Various factors have affected the production delay. The first was the devastating loss of actor Angus Cloud, who played fan-favorite Fez, in July 2023. The SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood also impacted production.

Additionally, the cast has been extremely busy with their own projects. Stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi have been booked and busy with their film careers, making it more difficult to coordinate production schedules.

In November 2023, HBO confirmed that Euphoria’s third season was expected to premiere in 2025, meaning there would be at least a three-year gap between seasons (Season 2 aired in January 2022). Because of this large gap, rumors have been circulating that Season 3 would take place after a five-year time jump, according to Variety.

There isn’t much information about Season 3 yet, however, in an August 2023 interview with Elle, Levinson described Season 3 as a “film noir.” He also teased that Zendaya’s character, Rue, a recovering addict, would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

It’s still unconfirmed how Season 3 will play out, or how the show plans to address Cloud’s death in relation to his character Fez. But, what we do know is that Season 3 is officially happening, so Euphoria Sundays will return — eventually.