Olympians, they’re just like us! Well, OK, that might be a stretch. These are elite athletes who have trained most of their lives to be the best at their chosen sport and represent their countries on the international level. But… some of these Olympic athletes are college students, which actually does make them just like us, at least in this very specific capacity. (I mean, we may not all have the same skills, but we all have to log into Canvas and take exams, am I right?!)

U.S. college sports teams are actually quite the pipeline to the Olympic Winter Games, producing top-tier talent not only for Team USA, but also for nations across the globe (see Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute hockey player Nina Christof repping Germany, or a number of athletes from Ohio State’s women’s hockey team playing for other countries, among many others, for examples). From early-morning practices squeezed between classes to representing their countries on the biggest stage in sports, there are student-athletes across the country who are balancing term papers with training plans to reach their Olympic dreams.

So, as you’re watching the games this winter and marveling at the sheer talent of the competitors on your TV, keep in mind that some of them might actually be returning home from Italy and taking classes just like you. Here’s a list of U.S. college athletes competing for Team USA in the 2026 Olympics.

One of the biggest names in collegiate hockey, Laila Edwards is competing for Team USA, and is making history as the first Black woman to play hockey for Team USA at the Olympics.

Senior defense player Caroline Harvey will also represent the Wisconsin Badgers on Team USA.

Junior hockey goaltender Ava McNaughton is also heading to Italy for Team USA.

Another Badger for Team USA, Kirsten Simms will be competing as a hockey forward.

University of Minnesota graduate student Abbey Murphy will be representing Team USA in women’s hockey on the ice in Milano.

The Ohio State junior is playing the forward position for Team USA women’s hockey team.

Penn State senior forward and captain Tessa Janecke will be representing Team USA in women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics.

Dartmouth senior will be trekking across the Italian snowscape in men’s cross-country skiing for Team USA.

Plot twist! Sammy Smith plays soccer for Stanford, but she’ll be competing as a cross-country skier for Team USA. Talk about multi-talented!