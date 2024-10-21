There’s no denying that TikTok has become a major part of many people’s lives. The app makes it so easy to scroll mindlessly for hours, which can honestly be more of a curse than a blessing sometimes. Finding drama, spam, or just negative content in general is all too common on TikTok — but that just makes it even more special when you finally find something silly and fun to enjoy without a bad vibe in sight. TikTok users Marty Miller and Missy McIntosh have become two of those creators making wholesome content recently, and fans are obsessed.

ICYMI, it all started when Miller and McIntosh, coworkers at the famed Bernie’s restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, began making TikTok videos together. The two comedians would employ their own dialect when talking to one another in the videos, a technique Vulture described as “conversations that sound like what would happen if you wrote a whole TV show just by hitting the middle button on iMessage predictive text.” Basically, it’s giving “brain rot” — a term used online to describe content that only people who are constantly online understand — and fans can’t get enough.

Some of Miller and McIntosh’s key phrases from their videos are “girl,” “guy,” and, the fan-favorite, “coffee coffee.” These days, Miller posts videos of himself picking up his daily coffee and saying, “coffee coffee,” usually followed with “dingle dingle.” The phrase has now gone viral.

Edits of “coffee coffee dingle dingle” rapidly spread across TikTok, with several users recording videos of themselves dancing to a remix of one of Miller’s videos. Some commenters even joined in with the nonsensical phrases, with one user commenting, “Of course morning, not to mention good” on a “Good morning girl” Tik Tok posted by Miller. (IYKYK.)

The phrase became so popular that you can even buy an official “coffee coffee dingle dingle” hat online. The item description says, “Dingle, dingle girl. Let’s get completely fashion on top of our beauty golden head girl.”

Even if the specific “brain rot” phrases still don’t make sense to you, there’s no denying Miller and McIntosh are bringing joy to their online community. If you’re having a hard day, a little “coffee coffee” just might make you feel better, and we have these two to thank for that.