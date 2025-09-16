Coachella is calling, once again. The 2026 Coachella lineup was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 16, so it’s safe to say that the countdown to April’s hottest weekend is officially on. And yes, Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter will be making their much-hoped-for appearances, alongside a stacked list of pop icons and rising artists ready to light up the desert.

The festival will run its usual two weekends in 2026: April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California, where the Empire Polo Club will transform into a hub for some of the hottest music, fashion, and celebrity moments in pop culture. Every year, Coachella is center stage for unforgettable performances, surprise guest moments, and trendsetting festival style that dominates our social media feeds for weeks after the last set ends.

We may still have seven months to go, but the planning — from curating the perfect outfits to coordinating your camping plans — can never start too early, right? Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or hopeful first-timer, here’s your guide to all things Coachella 2026, including the lineup, ticket information, and more.

The Coachella 2026 Lineup

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are this year’s headliners — the first time on top for all three.

Carpenter stole the show and filled our social media feeds with her dazzling display during her afternoon slot at Coachella 2024. We can’t think of anyone more deserving and perfect to headline both Friday nights of Coachella. She’ll be joined by Disclosure, Sexyy Red, and Teddy Swims on the Friday night shows, just to name a few highlights.

Fresh off his recent releases of Swag and Swag II, the Bieber Fever of 2025 just got even better. Though Bieber has made a few guest appearances at Coachella over the years, he’s finally taking center stage in his first official performance spot. The rest of Saturday’s roster includes The Strokes, Addison Rae, and Sombr, along with many more.

Karol G will close off the star-studded lineup on Sunday night, making history as the first Latina to ever headline the festival. This won’t be her first appearance on the Coachella stage, either — fans still remember her iconic 2022 performance where she brought out Becky G and J Balvin. Young Thug, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, and more will also have slots throughout Sunday. You can see the entire weekend lineup here.

How To Get Tickets To Coachella 2026

You don’t need to wait long to get your hands on weekend passes for Coachella 2026. Early loyalty access for 2024/2025 attendees opens Sept. 18, and tickets officially go on sale to the public Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. PST. Users will need an AXS Coachella FanAccount to purchase.

General Admission weekend passes start at $649 for the first weekend and $549 for the second. For an added shuttle service each day, passes start at $779 and $679 for the first and second weekends, respectively. VIP tickets start at $1,299 and $1,199, and they guarantee entry into the venue and VIP areas all weekend.

There are a number of add-ons available for purchase along with weekend passes, including preferred parking, storage lockers, and more. Coachella also offers payment plans to spread out costs through February 2026.