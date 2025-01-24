Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Swifties Think Taylor Swift’s Using Spotify To Tease Her Next Re-Record

Rojienne Groves

Swifties hold onto your friendship bracelets because it looks like Reputation (Taylor’s Version) *might* be coming to streaming platforms very soon. I know, I know. Theories about Rep (TV) have clowned us more than once. However, this new clue has me — and plenty of others — convinced that the re-record is upon us, and here’s why. After scouring Taylor Swift’s Spotify, fans noticed that Reputation seemed to be missing from her discography under her artist profile. Could this be a subtle hint to a potential re-release of the iconic album? Maybe!

After Swift’s old record label, Big Machine Records, was sold to Scooter Braun, he automatically gained rights to her original mastered recordings. This sent Swift on a mission to regain control of the rights to her own music, prompting her to re-record all of her albums slowly but surely. It started with her releasing Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 and ever since then, Swift has released four re-recorded albums. So, is her fifth re-record coming sometime soon? Fans seem to think so.

On Jan. 24, Swifties reported that Reputation and the singer’s debut album Taylor Swift had also disappeared from her Spotify profile. However, if you search for these albums on Spotify, you can definitely still find them and listen as you please. But that’s beside the point. With these albums not showing up on Swift’s discography on Spotify, some fans think that this is the singer’s way of teasing a new re-record’s impending release. I should also mention that the trademark for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was extended on Jan. 23 so maybe we aren’t as delulu as we may think.

The possibility of Swift *finally* releasing another re-record has the internet freaking out, and rightfully so. 

Even though fans might not get Reputation (Taylor’s Version) anytime soon, it’s the excitement that keeps Swifties all on their toes and excited for any possible release. All I can say is, “Are You Ready for It?”

