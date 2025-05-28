The Charlotte Tilbury F1 Academy Car Is Kind Of Iconic

Netflix’s latest sports documentary, F1: The Academy, provided viewers with many great moments, like Lia Block’s transition from rally cars to Formula 1 cars and Lewis Hamilton cheering on the drivers. But honestly, none are quite as iconic as the bright pink, lip-covered Charlotte Tilbury F1 Academy car.

Netflix’s F1: The Academy follows all of the up-and-coming drivers in the F1 Academy championship. F1 Academy is only for female drivers, and prides itself on encouraging female drivers to pursue F1. The Netflix documentary takes place during the 2024 season, telling the stories of several drivers — both underdogs and championship winners. The show also gives viewers a great perspective on the things that separate F1 Academy from Formula 1: from rule changes to absolutely iconic cars.

What is the F1 Academy Charlotte Tilbury car?

Photo by Getty Images/Handout for Charlotte Tilbury/Getty Images

Back in February 2024, Charlotte Tilbury partnered with F1 Academy. The brand is F1 Academy’s first ever women-founded company and beauty brand sponsor. As part of their sponsorship, Charlotte Tilbury has prominent branding on a car in the race, as well as on the racer’s helmet and suit. The car’s official name is the “Charlotte Tilbury operated by Rodin Motorsport” car, as Rodin Motorsport is the official team that the brand sponsors.

The car itself is stunning. It’s a deep crimson color with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hot Lips icon stamped throughout. As a car covered in bright pink and purple lips that are holding the brand’s lipstick, it’s impossible to miss. A slogan adorns the side of the car that reads,= “Makeup Your Destiny!” It’s an important message to young women with big dreams, much like the F1 Academy drivers.

The helmet matches the car almost exactly, filled with the Hot Lips icons over crimson. The racing suit coordinates as well, with the Hot Lips and crimson color running down the racer’s legs and arms.

Who drove the Charlotte Tilbury car in F1: The Academy?

In the Netflix doc and throughout the 2024 season of F1 Academy, Lola Lovinfosse drove the car. Lovinfosse is a French race car driver who began her racing career in 2018. Before F1 Academy, she raced in many karting championships as well as F4. The show follows her second season in F1 Academy. In her first F1 Academy season, she finished the championship in 10th place. In 2024, she finished 13th. Lovinfosse now competes in Grand Touring (GT) racing for Leipert Motorsport.

Who drives the Charlotte Tilbury F1 Academy car now?

Chloe Chong is the current driver of the Charlotte Tilbury car. Chong previously competed in the 2023 season of F1 Academy, where she was the youngest competitor at 17 years old. After placing 14th overall that season, she’s back for more.

Currently standing in 15th place in the 2025 season, we’ll have to wait and see how Chong does. Maybe the Charlotte Tilbury car can be her lucky charm.