Lewis Hamilton’s Dating History Is Kinda Iconic

If you’re anything like me, your social media feed has been flooded with Formula 1 content lately (not that I’m complaining). With the 2025 season officially underway, there’s been *so much* discourse about this season’s drivers. Those drivers include Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and, of course, the one and only Lewis Hamilton. Needless to say, Hamilton has been in the limelight recently (and the face of many thirst edits). Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007, and beyond his dominance on the track, Hamilton’s personal life has always been a hot topic. From long-term relationships to rumored flings, Hamilton’s dating history is just as fascinating as his racing career.

Linked to stars like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Nicole Scherzinger, Hamilton’s love life has consistently made headlines. Whether he’s spotted on luxury vacations or sitting alongside A-listers at fashion week, fans are eager to know who Lewis Hamilton is dating. His impressive roster of (both rumored and confirmed) relationships proves that Hamilton isn’t just a champion on the track. Let’s take a deep dive into Hamilton’s star-studded dating history.

Danielle Lloyd (2002)

Back in 2002, Lloyd and Hamilton dated for six months. In a July 2007 Daily Mail article, Lloyd confirmed their relationship. “We were both out with friends, but there was a bit of a spark, and we swapped numbers,” she shared. “After that, I went back to Liverpool, and he lived in London but we stayed in touch.” Though their relationship was short-lived, both have stayed friends over the years. Hamilton even cheered Lloyd on when she was crowned Miss England in 2004.

Jodia Ma (2003-2007)

Ma and Hamilton met when they were both students at Cambridge Arts and Sciences College, and dated for about four years. Hamilton revealed in his autobiography, Lewis Hamilton: My Story, that this relationship ultimately ended because Hamilton didn’t have enough time to spend with Ma once he became more involved in F1.

Nicole Scherzinger (2007-2015)

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Hamilton dated the Pussycat Dolls singer on-and-off for a few years before officially calling it quits in 2015. According to the Daily Mail, the pair first met at an MTV awards ceremony in November 2007 and began dating soon after. Scherzinger opened up about their relationship in 2009, saying, “We are very similar and can relate to one another a lot. We are both driven people who are serious about our work, so we are very supportive of the time we do have together.”

After rumors of an engagement, the couple split. “I’m devastated that it didn’t work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make, but we made it together,” Scherzinger said in a statement following the breakup. “I love Lewis, and I know he loves me. We wish nothing but happiness and the very best for one another. I’m trying to stay strong in my faith right now.”

Gigi Hadid (May 2015)

Though only speculated, Hadid and Hamilton were briefly rumored to be dating after being spotted together on multiple occasions, including at the Formula One World Championship during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015.

Rihanna (August 2015)

In August 2015, Rihanna and Hamilton sparked romance rumors when they were seen together on her yacht in Barbados. Lewis later denied being romantically linked to RiRi when asked about dating rumors by E! News. “You know, I’ve known Ri for a long time,” he said. “We’ve been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again.”

Kendall Jenner (September 2015)

Kendall Jenner and Hamilton sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together on several occasions, including walking the streets of NYC. When confronted with these rumors, Hamilton told E! News, “Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends.”

Barbara Palvin (2016)

Model Barbara Palvin and Hamilton were rumored to have briefly dated in 2016 after meeting at the Cannes Film Festival. She was even seen supporting him at multiple Grand Prix during the 2016 season.

Rita Ora (2016)

Though they never confirmed their relationship, Rita Ora and Hamilton were spotted together on multiple occasions. They were even seen leaving Ora’s London home in matching clothes and taking a holiday trip together in Montenegro.

Winnie Harlow (2016-2017)

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow and Hamilton were first seen together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2016. In 2017, the pair was spotted in London, Cannes, Monaco, Monte Carlo, and Greece. Neither Winnie nor Lewis ever confirmed nor denied the relationship.

Sofia Richie (2017)

Following Couture Fashion Week in Paris, romance rumors about Hamilton and Sofia Richie began to swirl. The two were later seen together on a date in West Hollywood, though there was never confirmation of a relationship.

Nicki Minaj (2018)

After attending New York Fashion Week together, dating rumors surrounding Nicki Minaj and Hamilton began circulating. The celebs even posted pictures together while on a trip in Dubai, though they never officially confirmed a relationship.

Shakira (2023)

In 2023, Shakira and Hamilton were seen together on a few occasions. She even flew to Barcelona to watch Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix before getting dinner together. (Totally platonic, right?) When asked about her connection to Hamilton, Shakira told Rolling Stone, “I’m not thinking about that.… What space do I have for a man right now?”

One thing’s for sure — no matter his career or love life, Hamilton always keeps fans on their toes.