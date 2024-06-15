Trust Me, You’ll Want To Add These Queer Artists’ Music To Your Playlist

This Pride Month (and all summer long), I’m going to be streaming my favorite queer musicians on repeat. It’s no secret that the LGBTQ+ community has rich roots in the music industry. Artists like Elton John and David Bowie have embedded themselves in the history of music over the years. Whether you’re a fan of Adam Lambert’s powerful vocals or have heard Chappell Roan’s ultra-viral hits grace your FYP, there’s no denying the excellence of LGBTQ+ artists.

Queer musicians infuse their artistry with an added level of creativity, making it easy to adore their music. The LGBTQ+ community has boosted the careers of cult favorite artists like Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and Lady Gaga. If you’re in the search of different queer musicians that you can add to your playlist, look no further. Here are 8 LGBTQ+ artists that you should be listening to if you aren’t already.

Monét X Change

You may have heard of Monét X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but this queen also makes impeccable music. Before she became a drag queen, Monét was a classically trained opera singer. She showed off this asset during the talent show challenge on All Stars Season 7, stunning both the judges and the audience.

Outside of her talents in opera singing, Monét recently released her album, GREY RAINBOW, Vol. 1, and it’s full of bangers. From the sultry yet upbeat sounds on “ROTATION” to the R&B-inspired track “LIKE WHAT I LIKE,” you’re going to be soaking up Monét’s discography once you start listening.

Tove Lo

I’m almost positive you’ve heard Tove Lo’s track “Habits (Stay High)” sometime in the mid-2010s (every time I listen to the song, I’m instantly transported back to middle school). However, this artist has a plethora of lesser-known tracks that make her an almost hidden gem in the music industry. I can always count on “Cool Girl” to give me a boost of energy on my daily walks and “shedontknowbutsheknows,” which I randomly stumbled upon one day in the car with my sister — I just can’t get her music out of my head! You should listen to Tove Lo if you’re a fan of pop music infused with alternative, house sounds.

Reneé Rapp

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve definitely heard of Reneé Rapp. I first found out about her as an avid fan of The Sex Lives of College Girls and was shocked to hear that outside of acting, she was a full-fledged artist. The first song of Rapp’s that I heard was “Too Well,” and I was immediately drawn to her vocals.

Obviously, I’m a big fan of her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion “Not My Fault,” and I cannot wait to see what else she accomplishes in her career.

Kim Petras

While she’s the first openly transwoman to win a Grammy award, I still think Kim Petras is an underrated artist. She collaborated with Sam Smith on “Unholy,” which earned her the prestigious accolade. However, Petras’ two albums Feed the Beast and Problématique are full of pop hits. As she says in her song “uhoh,” “Everything [Kim] drops is a banger,” and you’re missing out if you haven’t given her music a listen. My personal favorites from those projects include “King Of Hearts,” “All She Wants,” and “Something About U.” I’d recommend listening to Petras’ EP Slut Pop if you love slutty pop music and are looking for a boost of confidence to live your best, unapologetic life.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is Gen Z’s prince of pop. Troye isn’t a new artist and has been working in the industry for years, delivering hits like “My My My!” and “Dance to This” featuring Ariana Grande. His music video for “One of Your Girls” with a cameo by Ross Lynch was on everyone’s minds at the end of 2023, but “Rush” is the unofficial Pride anthem.

The song encapsulates every feeling you would have dancing at a gay bar, and its music video reiterates this (trust me, I’ve had my days in WeHo). Take a listen to his latest album Something To Give Each Other if you haven’t and thank me later.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan’s career is on an upward trajectory, and I’m here for it. After opening for the beginning of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, Chappel was catapulted into mainstream pop culture. However, she’s been releasing bangers long before fans dancing to her track “HOT TO GO!” went viral online. When I first moved to Los Angeles for an internship, my friend sent me her iconic song, “Pink Pony Club,” which perfectly encapsulated my dream of moving away from my small southern town in North Carolina (IYKYK). I fully see a Grammy nom for Best New Artist in Chappell’s future… even though she’s been around for a few years.

Slayyyter

Slayyyter is pop music’s best-kept secret. If you’re as active on TikTok as I am, you’ve probably heard her remix of Briteny Spears’ “Gimme More” and didn’t even know you were listening to one of the hottest up-and-coming artists. I’ve been a fan of Slayyyter since her hyperpop days with “BFF” and “Mine.” Her EP Slayyyter is full of back-to-back pops like “Celebrity,” which will actually have you feeling like an IRL superstar.

Her sophomore album STARFUCKER elevated her into new territory as an artist. The record perfectly captures the heightened reality of an aching star in Hollywood. “I Love Hollywood!” plays up on all of Los Angeles’ stereotypes while “Out Of Time” is my go-to going-out anthem. You truly can’t say you’re a fan of pop music if you haven’t listened to any of Slayyter’s songs.

RuPaul

RuPaul might be one of the biggest drag superstars in the world, but he also makes incredible music. Seriously, RuPaul’s music is killing the game and deserves so much more recognition. Drag Race fans are forced to hear all of Ru’s new music as it’s featured as runway songs or as verse-writing challenges for contestants. Some of her music isn’t the best, but other tracks deserve all the awards and praise.

Classic Drag Race tracks like “Jealous Of My Boogie” and “The Beginning” will always be hits, but Ru’s newer songs like “A.S.M.R. Lover” and “Catwalk” are must-listen-to bangers. Trust me on this one!

There are so many queer musicians to celebrate this Pride Month, and these 8 are definitely worth a permanent spot on your playlist.