Chappell Roan’s Gov Ball Set Was Absolutely Iconic & I Won’t Shut Up About It

Chappell Roan is quickly rising to fame, thanks to her catchy songs, unabashed confidence, and unapologetic expression of her sexuality. On June 9, the “Good Luck Babe” singer wowed fans during her set at New York’s Governors Ball, where she talked about politics, her advocacy for the queer community, and performed glamorously dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Iconic!

Roan’s set began with her emerging from a giant red apple, a tribute to “The Big Apple,” with an “Am I Gay?” quiz projected onto the festival’s screens. She then debuted her brand new single “Subway,” a low-key, mid-tempo ballad.

During her NYC-themed set, Roan revealed that she declined an offer from the White House to perform at its Pride event. She made a statement before singing her song “My Kink Is Karma” from her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. “In response to the White House who asked me to perform for Pride. We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come,” she said.

Roan continued her statement by referencing her Statue of Liberty costume as well as the poem written on the landmark’s 1903 bronze plaque. “But in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes,” she said.“‘Give me your tired, your poor; your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. That means freedom and trans rights, that means freedom and women’s rights, and it especially means freedom for all people in oppressed for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

Since her Gov Ball performance, fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to applaud the singer’s fearlessness in speaking up for what she believes in. Many have even been calling Roan an “icon” as they have found her to be undoubtedly inspiring.

oh i fucking love chappell roan. pic.twitter.com/sWZD1LEUIU — Ari 🧸ྀི (@arianasupland) June 9, 2024

Chappell Roan in full Lady liberty drag at Governors Ball is the most iconic thing to happen all weekend pic.twitter.com/b39Xxcstqb — jack irvin (@jackirvinwho) June 9, 2024

chappell roan not only talking about but getting emotional while speaking about all the oppressed people on occupied lands oh let me stan immediately pic.twitter.com/EgfLXkB2tI — ave (@grandykerenee) June 10, 2024

chappell roan opened her gov ball set by projecting a giant “am i gay” quiz onto the jumbotron, popped out of an apple in full green body paint as the statue of liberty, told the white house to go fuck themselves, and played a new song, and this is why she is the moment — jaime (@triptojaimeland) June 9, 2024

Chappell Roan is nothing short of iconic — from her artistry to her public advocacy for the queer community. Roan discussed the community in an interview with Variety. “I love the queer community… When queer people are together, it’s the happiest, most vibrant feeling. The shows are a way for me to give a safe space to queer people and to have fun and dress up. It feels like magic on stage. I’m literally getting teary-eyed because it’s everything I ever wanted.”

Chappell Roan is exactly the artist that we need right now, and I, for one, am loving it.