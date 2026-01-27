A List Of Celebs Who Have — & Haven’t — Spoken Out About ICE

It’s really hard to go on any social media platform and not be reminded that the United States is facing a humanitarian crisis concerning the mass infiltration of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in major cities. The latest city that’s been unjustly besieged is Minneapolis, Minnesota, where two significant deaths of civilians occurred at the hands of federal agents. Many Americans see the tragedies and feel outraged and devastated, but realize there isn’t much more they can do than use their voices (and call their representatives) to express their distress. But, a harsh reality is that some voices are louder than others, and celebrities are some of the loudest voices.
Many celebrities are keenly aware of how they are situated in society, and have used their platforms to advocate for everyone else. Unfortunately, others choose silence or plead ignorance during difficult times. Here are some celebrities who have — and haven’t — spoken out about ICE recently.
Celebrities Who have spoken out Against ICE
- Billie Eilish
-
ing as no big surprise, given her history with environmental and political activism, Billie Eilish posted a slew of Instagram Stories expressing her discontent with these devastating current events. The series began with a 90-second video that her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas, posted on TikTok.
Finneas passionately explained how the conservative argument solidifying the right to bear arms used in the case of school shootings is hypocritical when looking at the death of Alex Pretti and his ownership of a gun. Eilish continued to repost several emotional videos, from families reuniting to extremely aggressive officers. She even urged fellow celebrities to use their platforms.
- Olivia Rodrigo
-
Rodrigo continues to be vocal about pressing political matters. Activism has always been a tenant of Rodrigo’s celebrity persona, going back to her 2021 visit to the White House urging young people to get vaccinated, or her more recent pledges of support for Palestine. She even created the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative that supports non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.
Now, Rodrigo has used her voice to speak out against ICE. She posted to her Instagram story, “ICEs actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.”
- Martha Stewart
-
While her public image has been turbulent over the years, even Martha Stewart shared her 14-year-old granddaughter’s distress over the state of our country. “I am disheartened and sad each day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered,” she wrote on her post. Her granddaughter’s text message read, “I’m not sure it’s excusable to not be speaking up right now.”
- Ariana Grande
-
Ariana Grande is using her massive platform for good, reposting a General Strike NYC post about what to do if ICE infiltrates your neighborhood.
- Bella Hadid
-
Bella Hadid has solidified her stance as a political activist. Hadid has been active on Instagram posting several anti-ICE posts.
- Sabrina Carpenter
-
After the White House tried to use Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Juno” in an ICE-related video, Carpenter clapped back saying, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”
- Dylan Efron
-
Dylan Efron continues to charm audiences past Dancing With The Stars with his emotional Insta stories after the death of Alex Pretti. “The more I read, the sadder this gets. This needs to stop,” he wrote, in addition to sharing a link to Stand With Minnesota’s resources.
- Selena Gomez
-
While Selena Gomez expressed her unfiltered emotions in an Instagram story about ICE’s efforts in Chicago back in January 2025, she hasn’t spoken out about the issue on her personal pages since. She said in the video at the time, “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked.” She continued, “I wish there was something I could do.” However, Gomez did take a stand using her company, Rare Beauty, by providing free mental health resources for immigrants and their families.
Celebrities Who Haven’t Spoken Up About ICE
- Taylor Swift
-
So much of Taylor Swift’s 2020 Miss Americana documentary centered around her pivotal decision to go public with politics, and in 2024, she endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential election. With 280 million followers on Instagram and an incredibly influential fanbase, some fans have been pleading for Swift to speak out about ICE, but as of Jan. 27, she hasn’t done so. Her Campus reached out to Swift’s team for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.
- Beyoncé
-
Everyone remembers where they were when Beyoncé joined a rally for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election and officially endorsed her for president. Harris also used Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” as her campaign music. She said at the time, “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided.”
As of Jan. 27, Beyoncé hasn’t made any comments on the ICE raids, and she hasn’t spoken up about immigration policy exclusively in the past. Her Campus reached out to Beyoncé’s team for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.
- Sydney Sweeney
-
On Jan. 26, Sydney Sweeney apparently covered the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles with bras, and then on Jan. 27, she announced the launch of her own lingerie line, SYRN. Considering the ICE immigration crisis, fans online were quick to comment about Sweeney’s timing.
Back in July, Sweeney came under fire for her Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans ad with American Eagle. In response, she then told People in December 2025, “In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us.” Her Campus reached out to Sydney Sweeney’s team for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.
The idea of whether or not celebrities have a responsibility to speak out about ongoing political issues has and always will be a topic of contentious debate. The more connected we become with celebrities online, the more pressing it feels for fans that celebrities use their platforms to advocate for those who don’t have one.