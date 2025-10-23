If you’ve been tuned into the news recently, then you’ve probably seen the raids Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) have been carrying out across the country. Grocery stores, car washes, and bus stops have all been targeted by masked individuals who are part of the agency. Major cities like Los Angeles and Chicago have been hit especially hard, but the fear has trickled across the country.

In response to ICE’s actions, many have created apps and social networking groups to report and track sightings of ICE agents in public areas, helping warn their friends and neighbors about any potential raids. However, these supportive mechanisms aren’t the only way to get and share information to protect yourself and others. Activists, journalists, and everyday people have taken to social media to share information about ICE activity, protests against ICE, and legal resources for those who have been affected. For many, social media is one of the fastest ways of communicating, especially when there is so much distrust of traditional media outlets these days.

If you’re interested in getting informed or taking action, below are 10 social media accounts you can follow for updates, resources, and ways to help others. (Of course, use your best judgement when consuming any kind of content on social media, and be sure to practice good media literacy skills and fact-check whenever possible.)

Known on TikTok for her hot pink blazers and timely legal insight, Attorney Martinez gained traction on the platform for her advocacy work before the ICE crackdowns began. In recent weeks, she has dedicated much of her platform to sharing news, information, and resources to people threatened by deportation. This account can be especially helpful to people who are unsure of their legal rights or the best practices to obtain lawful status in the United States.

LULAC, or “League of United Latin American Citizens” shares general information and resources about ICE and immigration. Their account is dedicated to Latinx issues across the country, but there are plenty of videos for people interested in what’s happening pertaining to ICE.

Jaxx is a Latinx creator based in Chicago whose content focuses on a variety of issues pertaining to her community. She frequently shares major news stories about immigration and deportation to her followers, especially in the Chicago area.

L.A. Taco is a street journalism organization based in Los Angeles, with coverage focused primarily on Latinx communities and issues. Because of its scope, the org has extensively covered the immigration raids and protests in L.A.

Now This Impact is a progressive news organization that covers a variety of issues. Particularly, the account shares major updates on ICE raids and protests in major cities across the country. It also shares headlines on immigration policy enacted by the Trump administration.

@thealanvargas ICE and Border Patrol is on a rampage right now and targeting our immigrant and latino community please help keep our community safe. If you see any of the vehicles on the list please call your local ICE or Border Patrol hotline to make sure we can inform the community. Do your part in the fight to protect our community from ICE and Border Patrol it’s up to us to help protect our communities. ♬ original sound – Alan Vargas

Alan Vargas is a content creator and immigration activist, posting content of both national and local relevance. Though much of his content focuses specifically on one region in California, his updates are important to anyone keeping up on how ICE practices have changed under the current administration. He also gives updates about where raids may be happening or are already happening.

Julio Oyhanarte is an immigration attorney who posts informational content on the legality of immigration issues. From sharing information on legal rights as a migrant to resources on how to fight an unfair court decision, Oyhanarte’s content is helpful to anyone working through the immigration system. His content is in Spanish, so it’s great for people who primarily speak the language.

Moumita is an immigration attorney who gives updates on immigration policy and shares resources for migrants. Her quick videos give overviews on next steps to take for anyone involved in pursuing legal status in the United States, as well as for people generally interested in how the immigration system works.

This page gives updates on everything ICE and immigration related, sharing everything from clips of protests to resources for people needing support. While this account has major info at the national level, there are other “Abolish ICE” accounts that give more local info for cities that have been targeted.

Never Again Action is a Jewish-led organization against ICE, deportations, and unfair detentions. The account gives information about funding toward detention facilities and raids, shares stories from people who have experienced wrongful treatment by ICE, and provides historical context for the actions going on today. This account provides an interesting way to learn about what’s happening with U.S. immigration if you’re not directly affected by it, but it can be helpful to anyone interested.