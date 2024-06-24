‘Freaky Friday 2’ Cast Includes A ‘Never Have I Ever’ Star

Buckle up for another mystical mother-daughter switch because Disney announced on June 24 that Freaky Friday 2 is now in production!

Lohan and Curtis, who played Anna and Tess Coleman respectively, teased the sequel in 2023, as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday, which was released in 2003. They spoke to the New York Times about the anniversary of the film, the sequel, their friendship, and more. “We met in an office, did the read-through, and it was game on in a big way. I had to let go of every control mechanism and just let it fly. Lindsay was as fluid as I was,” Curtis said. “If you look at The Parent Trap, she has a facility as an actor that is really impressive. It was a big job. It was a big production. And our relationship was very easy.”

Freaky Friday 2 is expected to be released in 2025 but the exact date has yet to be revealed. What has been revealed is the movie’s cast, which includes Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao who will reprise their roles. New cast members include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps).

The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0PfBycJRzi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 24, 2024

As far as the plot goes, “the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

We don’t know much else about the film’s plot but with Chao and Soong reprising their roles as Pei-Pei and her mom, and owners of the Chinese restaurant, we can’t help but wonder if Pei-Pei’s mom has any other esoteric spells up her sleeve for the cast? We’ll just have to wait and see.

@disneystudios The band’s back together and coming to theaters in 2025 🤘. The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! ♬ original sound – Disney Studios

These new details have Freaky Friday fans anticipating more about the sequel to come.