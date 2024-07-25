Here’s The 1 Question Fans Are Asking About Kamala Harris’ First Campaign Video

On Sunday, July 21, President Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. He also announced that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic candidate in the race against Republican nominee Donald Trump. Since then, Harris has embarked on a journey to not only secure the Democratic nomination — but to win the presidency.

The days following Harris’ official bid for the presidency have been filled with news of swift and enthusiastic support — not just from voters and Harris’ political allies, but also from several celebrities. Stars who have publicly endorsed Harris include Charli xcx (who honored Harris with confirmation that she is, indeed, brat), Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and many others. While onlookers wait to see who else will endorse her campaign, there’s one special celeb who people are on the edge of their seats about: the queen herself, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

On July 22, during Harris’ first event as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Harris made a statement by walking onto the stage to Beyoncé’s song “Freedom.” Then, on July 25, Harris posted her first campaign video, prominently featuring the same iconic Beyoncé song.

According to CNN, Harris’ campaign gained the rights to use that song, which means Beyoncé — or, at least, a decision-maker on her team — had to grant Harris permission to use it.

All of this has led many fans to speculate that Beyoncé will endorse Harris. Some even think that allowing her to use her song is endorsement enough, since she is extremely private and particular with the rights to her music. After all, musicians aren’t typically keen on giving a political candidate who they don’t align with access to their songs. (For example, in the 2020 election, Trump was denounced by Tom Petty’s family after he used his song “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally.)

Adding to this, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has officially endorsed Harris. On July 22, she posted an Instagram photo of herself and Harris standing together with the hashtag #kamala2024, along with a caption that reads in part, “Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President.”

As of July 25, Beyoncé has yet to verbally endorse Harris. However, she has previously stood behind Democratic leaders, and even posted an Instagram endorsing the Biden-Harris presidential ticket in 2020. So, fans have a pretty good idea of where Beyoncé stands.