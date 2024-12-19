Hello, you… Or should I say: Goodbye, You. On Dec. 19, 2024, Netflix finally revealed what fans have been long expecting: You Season 5 will serve as the series finale, meaning whatever fate awaits Joe Goldberg, it’s coming soon.

According to an Instagram post shared by the official You account, the final season will hit Netflix sometime in 2025. The two photos shared in the post also contain some interesting details. Starting with the taglines of each photo: The first one reads “a killer goodbye,” which seems pretty self-explanatory. The second says “guilty treasures” — and this, combined with imagery of the characters Joe killed and the trinkets left behind by them, seems to indicate all of Joe’s past is going to come back to haunt him in some way this upcoming season.

Penn Badgley, the actor who plays Joe, also hinted at this. “Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant,” Badgley told Netflix’s publication Tudum. “And this season, I think somehow coming back to where it started allowed for it to just become grounded in the way that it needs to also have this kind of spectacular finish.”

Want to know what else to expect from this final season? Here’s what’s known so far about You Season 5.

You Season 5 will return to New York City.

Joe is going back to where it all began: the Big Apple. Joe hasn’t been in NYC since Season 1. If you recall, he fled the city after murdering Beck (and Benji, and Peach, and more). Since then, Joe has bopped around (and committed so many more murders) in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London, before smugly returning to New York alongside his ultra rich and ultra powerful partner, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) at the end of Season 4.

A Whole Slew Of New Characters Are Joining In Season 5.

According to Tudum, in addition to Badgley and Ritchie, there’s a whole new cast joining Season 5. Here’s the list of actors confirmed for the season so far, including who they’re playing.

Madeline Brewer as Bronte, a playwright who catches Joe’s eye

Anna Camp as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe’s twin sisters-in-law

Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood, Joe’s snarky brother-in-law

Pete Ploszek as Harrison, Joe’s other brother-in-law

Natasha Behnam as Dominique, a hipster artist who cares deeply about her friends

b as Phoenix, whose tragic past has propelled them to pursue a new life in New York

Tom Francis as Clayton, a vindictive wannabe author

Nava Mau as Detective Marquez

Joe’s past is coming back to haunt him.

In addition to Badgley’s above comment about the new season, there’s more reason to believe his former indiscretions are going to once again see the light of day. In a You Season 5 teaser for Tudum, Badgley hinted: “There are many loose ends in Joe’s past,” as the teaser shows clips of said loose ends, including Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) from Season 1, Ellie (Jenna Ortega) from Season 2, and the Conrads (Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle) from Season 3, just to name a few. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens when You Season 5 comes out in 2025.