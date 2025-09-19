Cardi B might have another hit on her hands. After seven years of waiting, Cardi B has dropped her second album Am I The Drama? and fans already have lots to say — especially about her new single with Selena Gomez, “Pick It Up.” The album follows up her smashing debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which won the grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019. Having Selena Gomez featured on the album is such a power move, and these two together is everything I didn’t know I needed.

Cardi’s new album comes at a busy time for her, with the announcement of her pregnancy with her fourth baby as well as her Little Miss Drama Tour announcement. The new album features 23 tracks, although some — such as “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion — had been released previously. Along with the album, Cardi B also released the music video to “SAFE” featuring Kehlani. Additionally, the release features many other popular artists, such as Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Lizzo.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B and Gomez have collabed — they also were featured together in DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” in 2018. Their reunion came at the perfect time. Gomez is coming off the success of her album I Said I Love You First with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. The Cardi song, titled “Pick It Up,” features Gomez and Cardi B speaking about the excitement of meeting up with someone. Gomez sings, “I’m so obsessed, you got me checking my phone every second.” Later in the song Cardi B takes over rapping, “I still ain’t find nobody who do it like you.” Finally, in the chorus, both Gomez and Cardi B sing, “I said your love is like a drug, you got me stuck, so pick it up.”

Fans online are loving the new song. The album is already starting to make records, too, becoming the fastest album by a female rapper to reach No. 1 on US iTunes this decade, beating out Nicki Minaj. Many critics are also loving it, with Rolling Stone rating the album a 4.5/5. Additionally, reactions to Am I the Drama? have already started circling online. In particular, reactions to Gomez and Cardi B’s “Pick It Up” have been super positive. One user tweeted, “PICK IT UP BY CARDI B AND SELENA GOMEZ IS THE SONG OF THE YEAR.” Another said, “Cardi B and Selena Gomez ATE so bad on ‘Pick It Up.’” It sounds like we might just have the song of the fall on our hands with this one.

We’ll see if the hype continues with Cardi B’s tour and album promotion. But, if the social media reaction is anything to go off of, Cardi B might even surpass the success of Invasion of Privacy with this new album. And, with her star-studded collabs, she’s bringing everyone up with her.