Cardi B is hitting the road for the first time in six years, announcing her long-awaited tour while co-hosting NBC’s TODAY With Jenna & Friends on Sept. 16.
The surprise announcement came just days ahead of the release of her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, dropping on Friday, Sept. 19. This long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy will feature 23 tracks that blend her chart-topping singles from the past few years, like “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.”
The Little Miss Drama Tour will kick off on Feb. 11, 2026 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and wrap up on April 17, 2026 in Atlanta with a total of 31 stops across North America, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Austin, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, and more.
This will be Cardi B’s biggest tour of her career to date, headlining at iconic venues like the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City — her hometown.
The album and tour titles reflect Cardi’s recent public scrutiny and legal battles, like her marriage and split from Migos rapper Offset. Cardi has also teased collaborations with major artists like Lizzo, Kehlani, and Selena Gomez.
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour Dates
Feb. 11 – Palm Desert, California – Acrisure Arena
Feb. 13 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 15 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum
Feb. 19 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
Feb. 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
Feb. 22 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 25 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
Feb. 27 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center
March 1 – Phoenix, Arizona – PHX Arena
March 4 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
March 6 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
March 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
March 9 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena
March 12 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Target Center
March 14 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 15 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
March 17 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
March 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center
March 21 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
March 25 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
March 28 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center
March 30 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
April 2 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
April 3 – Hartford, Connecticut – PeoplesBank Arena
April 4 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena
April 7 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Xfinity Mobile Arena
April 8 – Washington, District of Columbia – Capital One Arena
April 11 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Lenovo Center
April 12 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
April 14 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena
April 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
How to Get Tickets To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour
Presale tickets will be available through Citi and Verizon starting on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. To qualify for presale access, fans must sign up by Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. PST. The general sale begins on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.