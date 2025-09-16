Cardi B is hitting the road for the first time in six years, announcing her long-awaited tour while co-hosting NBC’s TODAY With Jenna & Friends on Sept. 16.

The surprise announcement came just days ahead of the release of her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, dropping on Friday, Sept. 19. This long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy will feature 23 tracks that blend her chart-topping singles from the past few years, like “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.”

The Little Miss Drama Tour will kick off on Feb. 11, 2026 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and wrap up on April 17, 2026 in Atlanta with a total of 31 stops across North America, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Austin, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, and more.

This will be Cardi B’s biggest tour of her career to date, headlining at iconic venues like the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City — her hometown.

The album and tour titles reflect Cardi’s recent public scrutiny and legal battles, like her marriage and split from Migos rapper Offset. Cardi has also teased collaborations with major artists like Lizzo, Kehlani, and Selena Gomez.

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour Dates

Feb. 11 – Palm Desert, California – Acrisure Arena

Feb. 13 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 15 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

Feb. 19 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

Feb. 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Feb. 22 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 25 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

March 1 – Phoenix, Arizona – PHX Arena

March 4 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

March 6 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

March 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

March 9 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

March 12 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Target Center

March 14 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 15 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

March 17 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

March 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center

March 21 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

March 25 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

March 28 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

March 30 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

April 2 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

April 3 – Hartford, Connecticut – PeoplesBank Arena

April 4 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

April 7 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Xfinity Mobile Arena

April 8 – Washington, District of Columbia – Capital One Arena

April 11 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Lenovo Center

April 12 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

April 14 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

April 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

How to Get Tickets To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Presale tickets will be available through Citi and Verizon starting on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. To qualify for presale access, fans must sign up by Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. PST. The general sale begins on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.