Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 & I’m Screaming

Congratulations are in order, because Cardi B is pregnant! In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Sept. 17, Cardi announced that she is having her first baby with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. “I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,” she shared. “Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do and me and him think the same way.”

Cardi announced on Sept. 16, the day prior to the pregnancy announcement, that she will be embarking on a world tour in 2026. The Little Miss Drama Tour is set to kick off on Feb 11. in Palm Desert, California. But don’t worry, Cardi assured in the interview that her due date is prior to the start of the tour. In discussing her preparations for the tour, Cardi said, “I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

The announcement of her fourth baby on the way follows speculation amongst fans that Cardi might be expecting. To the previous rumors, Cardi responded jokingly, “Now that I talked about it, y’all better get my album. Now y’all know, now y’all can buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff.” Cardi B fans, you heard her! Her second studio album Am I The Drama? drops on Friday, Sept. 19 with 23 tracks.

“Go support my album, 'cause I'm a mother of four now”: @iamcardib exclusively reveals to @GayleKing that the rumors are true — she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. She says it’s coming at a time when she is “in a good space” and says the couple is… pic.twitter.com/ziKGIyEIVk — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 17, 2025

Fans were not the only ones surprised by the news that a baby is on the way. Cardi spilled that she shared the pregnancy news in the interview before even telling her parents. “I have to tell them this week before the interview drops” she added.

This baby will be Cardi’s fourth. Currently, she has two daughters, Kulture (born in 2018) and Blossom (born in 2024), and one son, Wave (born in 2021). Though, this pregnancy will be her first with Diggs. Cardi and Diggs, an NFL wide-receiver for the New England Patriots, were first linked in October 2024. They finally confirmed their relationship in May 2025 with their first public appearance together, attending a basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

From what she shared in the interview, it’s clear that Cardi is head over heels for Diggs. She shared that he makes her feel safe, “both emotionally and physically.” She added that recently, after having a hard time as a result of internet hate, Diggs helped to pick her back up. “He makes me feel very confident. I feel like feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you can do it. It makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

We love to see Cardi thriving in both her personal life and career. Congratulations to the happy couple!