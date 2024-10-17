With the 2024 presidential election drawing nearer and nearer, political texts about the election have been getting more frequent and more annoying. If you’re anything like me, your inbox is full of automated messages along the lines of “Make sure you’re registered to vote” and “Please give us money.” While these texts are certainly obnoxious, they’re pretty much par for the course in the final weeks leading up to a big election. However, a specific mass political text went out last week that crossed the line from tiresome to straight-up problematic — and could end up getting investigated for intimidating voters.

According to the Associated Press, on Oct. 15, voting rights advocates contacted authorities about an anonymous text message that seemed to be targeted at young voters in Wisconsin. Per a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Wisconsin Department of Justice sent by advocacy groups Free Speech For People and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the text message read: “WARNING: Violating WI Statutes 12.13 & 6.18 may result in fines up to $10,000 or 3.5 years in prison. Don’t vote in a state where you’re not eligible.” According to the letter, the message was sent to staff members of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, as well as many individuals who are part of the University of Wisconsin system.

The language used in the text could definitely sound scary to young voters, especially those who are out-of-state college students who are going to school — and planning to vote in — Wisconsin. The letter calling out the message asks both state and federal authorities to investigate the text for voter intimidation. “Without prompt investigation and action, the sender may continue its efforts to frighten eligible young voters into not voting.”

It’s not clear what action will be taken against the senders of this text — if any — but in the meantime, here’s what college students should know about the validity of the message.

Can out-of-state college students in Wisconsin vote from Wisconsin?

The short answer? Yes!

The two statutes mentioned in the text — WI Statutes 12.13 and 6.18 — reference the law regarding voting absentee in Wisconsin and the punishment for election fraud in the state. And while these are absolutely real and legit statutes, they don’t apply to people who are properly registered to vote in Wisconsin, which can absolutely include out-of-state college students.

According to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s guide for students, students who have lived in one voting area (such as their college campus) for a minimum of 28 consecutive days — and plan to continue to live there — can vote from that area. This is even true for those who might leave the state — such as to travel back “home” to visit their family — frequently, as long as their college address is their primary residence.

That said, you still have to ensure you’re registered to vote at your college address. (That’s why it’s so important to ensure your voter registration is up to date ASAP!) As of Oct. 16, online voter has closed for the state of Wisconsin, but individuals can still register to vote at their city clerk’s office until Nov. 1. You can also register in person at your polling location on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Should students in other states worry about voting in their college state?

Generally, college students are allowed to vote from the state where they go to school — just be sure to check your state’s specific laws to ensure you meet any necessary requirements.

Still, it can be scary to get a message like this, even if you know you’re well within your rights to vote in your college state. For what it’s worth, it’s likely that the text in question was targeted specifically in Wisconsin because the state is considered a major swing state in the upcoming election, and it’s possible the text was trying to deter young people from casting their votes to sway the results one way or another. With that in mind, if you’re in one of the seven key swing states of this election — Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia — you should stay extra vigilant about messages like this.

In fact, no matter what state you live in, if you receive a text — or any form of communication, for that matter — with questionable election information, don’t take it at face value. Contact your local election official to help clear it up — that’s what they’re there for! Further, if you think you’re experiencing any kind of voter intimidation, report it to law enforcement immediately. Everyone deserves to cast their vote freely and without fear.

Bestie, do you *actually* know how to vote? We’ve got everything you need to make sure you’re fully prepared for Nov. 5. Visit HowToActuallyVote.com for a step-by-step guide to making your voting plan.