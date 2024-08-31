By all accounts, the 2024 presidential election is going to be a close one. As of late August, polls show the major party candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and and former President Donald Trump, to be basically neck-and-neck in terms of the number of votes they’ll receive come Election Day. That means all eyes will be on the swing states, also known as battleground states or purple states (to indicate their mix of red and blue representation), to indicate who the winner will end up being.

While there are some states that are almost guaranteed to vote one specific way — either strongly Democrat or strongly Republican — there are also a handful of states where voters are quite divided and have historically swung between voting for Democrat and Republican candidates in past elections (hence the name swing states). When a race is close like this one is, swing states become critical in each candidate’s journey to reach at least 270 electoral college votes to secure the election.

Both major parties typically have a solid idea of which states are locked in on a party and which are up for grabs as candidates are on the campaign trail. So, here’s what new and young voters know about the swing states in this year’s big election.

What are the swing states in the 2024 presidential election?

The 2024 election will likely come down to voters in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia. These states are largely considered to be the swing states in this election because of how their residents have voted in the past, and what the current election poll results are indicating. These states aren’t set in stone forever, though. For example, states like Florida and Ohio used to be considered swing states, but aren’t currently.

Where do the swing states currently stand?

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, former President Donald Trump had a lead in the swing states, according to a YouGov poll conducted after the first presidential debate on June 28.

However, ever since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, she has seen a ton of public support, including endorsements by big-name Democrats and celebrities, as well as viral memes by Gen Zers across the country.

But has Harris’s campaign influenced voters in swing states? According to NPR, yes, it has. On Aug. 26, the outlet reported in its election analysis that North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada are now “toss-ups,” compared to reports in early August that these states were leaning red. Further, according to NPR, Minnesota is now labeled as “likely Dem” while Florida is expected to “lean GOP.”

In addition to Harris’s campaign picking up steam, some of these changes could be due to her choice in running mate. On Aug. 6, Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her vice presidential pick.When it comes to the battleground states, Walz being from the Midwest could help their ticket win in Wisconsin and Michigan. Plus, some of Walz’s top values — including reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun laws — align with those of young voters across the country.

Polls are helpful in figuring out who might win the election, but the country truly won’t know who will be the next president until the votes are counted. So, be sure to register to vote in this election and show up to cast your ballot — because regardless of whether you live in a battleground state, your voice matters.