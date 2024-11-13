Pookie & Jett’s Baby Is Here & Her Name Has Such A Sweet Meaning

Pookie and Jett have welcomed another little Pookie into the world! On Nov. 12, Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and her husband, Jett, shared heartfelt news that they welcomed a daughter together. In a TikTok video, Campbell is seen holding their newborn daughter as Jett records. “My angel has now given me another angel. Daddy’s got two angels: Pookie and Mini Pookie.” Campbell looked up to the camera for a brief second before looking back down at their daughter saying, “We love you so much.”

Jett then shared some info about the birth. “I did not know it would be like this but I literally held one leg of Campbell and the nurse held the other and we brought the baby into the world together. It was incredible. I literally watched our daughter come out of Campbell into the world. I had no idea it would be like that. It was an unforgettable experience that I will treasure forever, babe.”

What made this news 1000 times more adorable is that their daughter shares the same nickname as Campbell: Pookie! On Nov. 13, Campbell and Jett revealed their baby girl’s name, which is Paloma Campbell Puckett. “Bringing our daughter into the world was the purest joy we have ever felt. Her name Paloma is Spanish and Italian and means “dove.” Our little angel was conceived in Italy. Across cultures, the dove symbolizes love, peace, purity, and faith,” Campbell wrote in Instagram. “Her middle name, Campbell, is my mother’s maiden name and of course where I got my name. We wanted to keep the name in our family. The past few days have been the greatest days of my life. Jett is already the most incredible dad, I can’t stop crying seeing them together. We love you all so much. Thank you for the outpouring of love you have shown us and our daughter.”

All of Pookie and Jett’s fans seem to agree that the baby’s nickname is well-deserved as the comment section is filled with love, happiness, and congratulations for the new parents. Comments such as “welcome pooquette,” “the royal baby is here,” and “mini pookie,” filled the majority of the comment section under the TikTok video. Other fans took notice of how cheerful the couple sounded to share the news of their daughter’s birth. “Jett sounds like he’s still processing the miracle in real time, welcome PJ!,” someone wrote. “He’s such a girl dad already!,” another person commented. “She glows the way she does because of the man you are, congrats you too!,” another fan shared.

After announcing that they were expecting their first child together in June 2024, the couple has documented their journey to parenthood in numerous TikToks. Campbell told People in an exclusive June 2024 interview, “We’ve always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I’m most excited to see him become a dad – I’ve thought about that since I met him.”

From an amazing pregnancy to a memorable birthing experience, the couple (and the rest of the internet) are overjoyed with the arrival of mini Pookie!