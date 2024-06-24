Pookie & Jett’s Pregnancy Announcement Is Absolutely Fire

Pookie is absolutely glowing tonight, and it’s not just her style that’s on fire. Even though Pookie is already the ultimate fashion mother, the TikTok sensation is about to embark on an exciting new journey — literal motherhood. Campbell Puckett, AKA “Pookie,” is expecting her first baby with her hubby, Jett. The joyful news was announced on both IG and TikTok on June 23, and their social media fam is buzzing with excitement. And who can blame them? We’re all eagerly waiting for those adorable baby outfit videos and stunning maternity looks, right?

Based in Atlanta, this power couple had taken TikTok by storm. Campbell, a former flight attendant turned content creator, and Jett, a dental business guy who totally looks like Matt Damon, are the ultimate fashion duo. From luxury travel content to showcasing her designer bags, this 31-year-old influencer curates each of her videos to perfection, catering her looks to every special occasion, whether it’s date night or a beach trip. Their OOTD videos are a hit, highlighting their impeccable style and undeniable love for each other. Jett is always hyping up his girl with compliments, but the one people can’t get enough of has to be, “Pookie looks absolutely fire tonight.”

So, whether you’re seeking style inspiration or simply craving a dose of relationship goals, Campbell and Jett are your go-to couple. With Campbell’s effortlessly chic style and Jett’s unwavering admiration for his beloved “Pookie,” it’s no wonder this couple has captured the hearts of the internet. Their love story, shared with millions on TikTok, is nothing short of magical. From their whirlwind romance, getting engaged just 10 months after meeting, to their enchanting wedding in April 2018, Campbell and Jett’s journey continues to inspire.

Fast forward to today, the couple is eagerly preparing to welcome their bundle of joy into the world. “We’ve always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I’m most excited to see him become a dad — I’ve thought about that since I met him,” Campbell said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world,” the couple said. “We’re ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents.”

They made the big pregnancy announcement on Instagram with the cutest video of Campbell and Jett cozying up in their backyard. In a vintage, home-movie vibe, the couple tenderly caresses Campbell’s belly. She’s glowing in a white bodycon dress, with flowers resting on her baby bump. The video also shows an adorable baby onesie hanging on a laundry line, followed by a sonogram picture being added. The couple seals the moment with a kiss as “Coming November 2024” lights up the screen.

With this new journey and Baby Puckett on the way, it’s safe to say fans are not straying away from Pookie anytime soon. Get ready for more style tips, heartwarming moments, and the cutest baby content ever.