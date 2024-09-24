Did You Catch Camila’s Potential Shade At Sabrina During A Recent Performance?

We got a new update on the celeb love triangle people can’t stop talking about. ICYMI, Camilla Cabello performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 20, and sang her hit song “Señorita.” But during the performance, Cabello seemingly shaded Sabrina Carpenter and fans were quick to take notice.

Cabello left the word “taste” out of her song by singing, “You say we’re friends/ But friends don’t know the way you,” which led to many thinking it was a shady tactic directed towards Carpenter. Her Campus reached out to Cabello’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Cabello’s potential shade comes a few days after she, Carpenter, and Mendes performed in front of each other during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11. It also follows the release of the song that kickstarted this apparent drama in the first place.

On Aug. 23, Carpenter released her song “Taste,” which many fans presumed to be about the love triangle between her, Cabello, and Shawn Mendes. Around February and March of 2023, Carpenter and Mendes were rumored to be dating, although Mendes later denied that they were.

After Mendes rekindled his romance with Cabello in April 2023, Carpenter threw many hints about this in “Taste,” especially when she sings, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”

Fans didn’t waste any time rushing over X/ Twitter to express their thoughts on Cabello’s apparent diss toward Carpenter, with many enjoying seeing this drama unfold.

this is not enough Camilla… You need to get a glock after what she said on Taste. https://t.co/SQFfBV7vlX — im off the train, instagram. (@bodaciousBBW_) September 22, 2024

so sabrina carpenter can write half an album shading camila cabello, but all of a sudden when Camila does something shady back, she’s being petty? pic.twitter.com/hgL6zQepqj — liviecabello (@liviecabello) September 22, 2024

camilizers have no reason to be mad at sabrina. that girl was mentioned twice! ppl don’t care! no one would even know who their fav tried to shade, if they didn’t make it about sabrina. essentially setting their fav up for a quick viral moment then act shocked when ppl drag her. pic.twitter.com/hZ7fQPVwpJ — ً (@VEGASPOETRY) September 23, 2024

sabrina shades her all the time. it’s her turn 😎 pic.twitter.com/yCYNDRJObN — pame 🌙💜✨ (@pamela_flu) September 22, 2024

It seems like Carpenter and Cabello are getting their feelings out about each other through music, and who knows, maybe Mendes will drop a song (or give a live performance) hinting at this love triangle drama.