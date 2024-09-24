Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter
Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter
@camila_cabello + @sabrinacarpenter via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Did You Catch Camila’s Potential Shade At Sabrina During A Recent Performance?

Makalah Wright

We got a new update on the celeb love triangle people can’t stop talking about. ICYMI, Camilla Cabello performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 20, and sang her hit song “Señorita.” But during the performance, Cabello seemingly shaded Sabrina Carpenter and fans were quick to take notice. 

Cabello left the word “taste” out of her song by singing, “You say we’re friends/ But friends don’t know the way you,” which led to many thinking it was a shady tactic directed towards Carpenter. Her Campus reached out to Cabello’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Cabello’s potential shade comes a few days after she, Carpenter, and Mendes performed in front of each other during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11. It also follows the release of the song that kickstarted this apparent drama in the first place.

On Aug. 23, Carpenter released her song “Taste,” which many fans presumed to be about the love triangle between her, Cabello, and Shawn Mendes. Around February and March of 2023, Carpenter and Mendes were rumored to be dating, although Mendes later denied that they were. 

After Mendes rekindled his romance with Cabello in April 2023, Carpenter threw many hints about this in “Taste,” especially when she sings, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”

Fans didn’t waste any time rushing over X/ Twitter to express their thoughts on Cabello’s apparent diss toward Carpenter, with many enjoying seeing this drama unfold. 

It seems like Carpenter and Cabello are getting their feelings out about each other through music, and who knows, maybe Mendes will drop a song (or give a live performance) hinting at this love triangle drama. 

Makalah Wright is the Campus Correspondent at Her Campus at UWG chapter. For the chapter, she has written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. Beyond her position as the CC, she is also a national writer for the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. Currently, she is the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.