Sabrina Carpenter Kissed An Alien During Her VMAs Performance & Everyone Made The Same Joke

She has done it again, and proved that she’s that girl! Sabrina Carpenter stood out in her show-stopping performance for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Plus, it included a possible reference that has the internet losing it.

Starting off with “Please Please Please,” Carpenter amazed the crowd with her it-girl factor, and it had fans wanting more already. She came down on a chair and landed on a solar system-like stage, occupied by an astronaut and an alien. During “Taste,” the astronaut and the alien performed a sensual dance while Carpenter sang, but what really took everyone (and myself included) by surprise was when she kissed the alien after rejecting the astronaut. Gagged!

Ending with “Espresso”, a couple of more astronauts make their way to the stage, performing a collaborative dance. Honestly, this was one of my favorite VMA performances, and Carpenter was able to add her own creative spins to it.

After she kissed the alien, social media users took to social media to call out the apparent joke that dates back to the recent statement that Donald Trump made during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris on Sep. 10. Because of this comment, fans think that Carpenter was probably self-aware and decided to jump in on the train of hilarity. And if she did, it’s simply iconic.

Most of the comments relate to Trump’s statement on illegal aliens getting “transgender operations.” (Can anyone tell me what that means, BTW?) To add some comedy to it, a lot of fans commented on how the supposed “illegal alien” made its debut at the VMAs to perform with Carpenter.

is sabrina carpenter performing with an illegal alien who underwent transgender operations in prison — caroline (@carowhinelc) September 12, 2024

All jokes aside, Ms. Carpenter gave one of the best VMA performances of the night and it has everybody in a chokehold. All while doing so, she was able to give the alien a “taste” of her goodness.