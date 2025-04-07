After three seasons filled with drama, mystery, and some questionable-yet-intriguing scenes, The White Lotus was officially renewed for Season 4 even before the premiere of Season 3 in January 2025. If you embarked on the previous vacations, you know that the White Lotus location and most of its guests change every season, leaving everyone wondering what the comedy-drama has in store for fans next.

Even though viewers just said goodbye to Season 3 on April 7, I’m already at the edge of my seat awaiting the thrilling plot of The White Lotus Season 4. While casting for the new season hasn’t started yet, I’m already thinking about who I’d love to see on screen next (and consequently, who will be the next murder victim). If you can’t wait for the next season, here’s what we know so far about The White Lotus Season 4.

Where Will Season 4 of The White Lotus Be Filmed?

While the location of Season 4 has not been officially confirmed, it will most likely be in a tropical destination, considering the past seasons were in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand.

The White Lotus’s producer David Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’d bet $100,000 we don’t end up in the cold next. Even if we flirted with the idea, [show creator] Mike [White] just wouldn’t want to be in the cold. He hates it,” he said.

There’s a chance that The White Lotus will also return to Europe in Season 4, as HBO’s executive vice president Francesca Orsi told Deadline, “We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

When Is The White Lotus Season 4 Release Date?

Unfortunately, the release date for Season 4 hasn’t been announced yet, and filming also hasn’t begun. While Seasons 2 and 3 were delayed due to the writers strikes, filming for Season 4 will most likely begin in 2026, so we’ll probably have to wait a while before returning to another White Lotus resort. Regardless, I’ll be ready for the next adventure.

Where Can You Watch The White Lotus Season 4?

Just like the first three seasons of The White Lotus, you’ll be able to stream Season 4 on Max.