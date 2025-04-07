The third season of the drama-filled HBO series The White Lotus has officially come to close. The Season 3 finale kept fans on their toes, wondering what could possibly happen next. (I know I’ll never be able to look at a piña colada the same again). And don’t worry, your Sunday nights won’t be empty forever; HBO has renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season. But will any familiar faces return?

As a reminder, in both Seasons 2 and 3, the series brought back some fan-favorites (or least-favorites) from earlier seasons (see: Tanya and Belinda). But the only character to have appeared in every season so far has been none other than the infamous character Greg (Jon Gries). So, that begs the question: Will Greg be in The White Lotus Season 4? Let’s discuss.

Greg has been a frequent visitor of White Lotus resorts — both in the Maui resort in Season 1 and in Sicily in Season 2, and then of course he lived right near the Thailand location in his sprawling mansion. In Season 1, he began dating Tanya, and at the end of the season, she decided to help him financially with his “terminal illness.” In Season 2, the two were met with trouble in paradise. The newlyweds bickered throughout the season and tensions rose until Tanya met her demise in a ploy, orchestrated by Greg, to inherit her wealth. Then, in Season 3, Greg (going by the alias Gary) returned to the White Lotus in Thailand with his girlfriend, Chloe. When Belinda and Greg crossed paths and Belinda recognized him from Hawaii, Greg offered Belinda money in exchange for her silence (after all, Italian authorities were looking for him following his wife’s mysterious death). In the Season 3 finale, Greg seemingly got exactly what he wanted, but a lingering shot of him looking somewhat mischievous while lounging at his gorgeous pool could maybe be a hint that his misadventures aren’t quite finished yet.

Greg making it out of this alive I think is what actually pissed me off the most- #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/0TjifJGqaK — duxaluxa🍉 (@duxaluxa3005) April 7, 2025

The next White Lotus season should be about the board of directors and HR figuring out if they can stay open following nine people being murdered/dying on three different resorts and Greg just happens to be on the board.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/46G4ueRJWb — Kevin Wozniak @ #Sundance (@kevflix) April 7, 2025

With Greg being the only true recurring character of the series, fans are pretty sure he’ll return for Season 4. After all, it seems as though Greg is crossing every White Lotus resort off of his bucket list.

So far, however, the Season 4 cast list for The White Lotus has not yet been announced. But, fans did get a slight glimpse into Season 4: In a Deadline article, The White Lotus creator Mike White shared that his dream for the series “would be to hit every continent” before the show ends. So far, The White Lotus has visited North America, Europe, and Asia. So, could Greg/Gary turn up in Africa as Gabriel? Or Australia as Gus? Only time will tell.