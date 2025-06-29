The only thing better than reading a book? Reading a book and watching its movie adaptation. There’s something magical about watching your favorite characters leap from page to screen, and feeling shocked every time a movie unexpectedly derails from the book it’s based on (the omitted backstory behind the Mockingjay pin in The Hunger Games, I’m looking at you). There are plenty of books becoming movies in 2025, so here’s what to add to your watch list.

2025 has been a stellar year for book-to-screen adaptations, between Peacock’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and the theatrically released Mickey 17. But we’re only halfway through the year, and there are still several exciting books being made into movies this year, whether you’re into romantic comedies or dystopian thrillers. If you’re looking for new books to catch up on your Goodreads goal, there’s no better choice than a book that’s being made into an upcoming movie. Watching a story you love come to life is pure fun, and you’ll get ultimate bragging rights at movie nights with your friends (“I read the book first!” and “The book was better, but the movie was great, too” are staples in my vocabulary).

For the book nerds who are also cinephiles, here are seven titles you can log on Goodreads and Letterboxd this year.