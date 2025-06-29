The only thing better than reading a book? Reading a book and watching its movie adaptation. There’s something magical about watching your favorite characters leap from page to screen, and feeling shocked every time a movie unexpectedly derails from the book it’s based on (the omitted backstory behind the Mockingjay pin in The Hunger Games, I’m looking at you). There are plenty of books becoming movies in 2025, so here’s what to add to your watch list.
2025 has been a stellar year for book-to-screen adaptations, between Peacock’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and the theatrically released Mickey 17. But we’re only halfway through the year, and there are still several exciting books being made into movies this year, whether you’re into romantic comedies or dystopian thrillers. If you’re looking for new books to catch up on your Goodreads goal, there’s no better choice than a book that’s being made into an upcoming movie. Watching a story you love come to life is pure fun, and you’ll get ultimate bragging rights at movie nights with your friends (“I read the book first!” and “The book was better, but the movie was great, too” are staples in my vocabulary).
For the book nerds who are also cinephiles, here are seven titles you can log on Goodreads and Letterboxd this year.
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
-
The upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is the fourth installment in the IKWYDLS slasher horror franchise based on Lois Duncan’s novel of the same name. In the movie, a group of friends (played by Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, and Sarah Pidgeon) attempt to run from a deadly crime they committed, only to be chased by a stalker who taunts them with their past. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will revive their roles from the franchise’s previous films. I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to release on July 18.
- My Oxford Year
-
In the romance novel My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan, 24-year-old Ella Duran’s dreams are coming true: She’s studying abroad at Oxford University and working a remote job on a presidential candidate’s campaign. But sparks unexpectedly fly when she meets Oxford local Jamie Davenport, and Ella finds herself at a crossroads between following love and her budding political career. The film adaptation of My Oxford Year, starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, will be released on Netflix on Aug. 1.
- Regretting You
-
Morgan and Clara struggle to get along: The former is an overbearing mother, and the latter is a daughter yearning for independence. Their relationship is put to the ultimate test when they unexpectedly lose the only thing keeping them together: Chris, Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father, who dies in a tragic accident. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover is being adapted into a film starring Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace, and will be released on Oct. 24.
- The Woman in Cabin 10
-
In the thriller novel The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware, travel journalist Lo Blacklock witnesses a woman being thrown overboard from a cruise ship. Despite this, all cruise passengers are accounted for, and the ship’s sail continues as normal — leaving Lo to prove somehow that a passenger is missing, and that something sinister is happening aboard the ship. The Woman in Cabin 10 film will star Keira Knightley and will be streaming on Netflix this fall.
- The Running Man
-
In The Running Man by Stephen King, Ben Richards is out of money and desperate to provide for his wife, Sheila, and their sick daughter, Cathy. He resorts to joining a reality competition TV show in which contestants earn money by successfully running away from hitmen. This dystopian thriller novel, which depicts a totalitarian United States, is bone-chillingly set in 2025. The movie adaptation, starring Glen Powell, will be released on Nov. 7.
- Wicked: For Good
-
Last fall, Wicked was a major box office success, based on the musical and — before that — novel by Gregory Maguire. Wicked: For Good will pick up where Wicked left off: Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West as she chooses to rebel from the Wizard, leaving behind Glinda, who stays loyal to the Wizard. Wicked: For Good, the grand finale of Elphaba and Glinda’s story, will be released on Nov. 21.
- The Housemaid
-
In The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, Millie Calloway, a woman looking to get back on her feet after her criminal past, takes a job as Nina and Andrew Winchester’s housemaid. Between Nina’s secrets and Andrew’s manipulation, Millie quickly realizes that everything is not what it seems in the Winchester household. The Housemaid movie adaptation, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, will stream on Netflix on Dec. 25.