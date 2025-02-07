The *Wild* Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet, & Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Theory, Explained

If you’re anything like me and know little to nothing about football, you tune into the Super Bowl for a couple of reasons: the commercials and of course, the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. This year, Kendrick Lamar will be taking the stage (or field) as the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner. We also found out via an Apple Music Instagram promo video that SZA will be joining as a guest during the Halftime Show. Since then, social media users have speculated that other stars will be joining Lamar for his performance. Guesses have ranged from Tyler, The Creator, to now… Timothée Chalamet and Bob Dylan? Allow me to explain.

TikTok user @katone explained his theory on why either Chalamet or Dylan will be a part of the Halftime Show, and it actually completely makes sense. He explains that the NFL posted a video to TikTok to promote the Halftime performance, which shows three and a half minutes of Lamar and Chalamet riding together in a car and chatting. So of course, social media users just had to question, why is the actor in an advertisement for the Super Bowl? Katone claims he has answers.

Recently, Chalamet starred in and produced A Complete Unknown, a drama depicting the life of musician Bob Dylan. Chalamet portrayed Dylan, and received both Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for his performance. And believe it or not, there might actually be a link between Dylan and Lamar.

In 1965, Dylan released the song “Ballad of a Thin Man.” In 2024, Lamar went mega-viral for his song “Not Like Us,” one of a series of diss tracks aimed at Drake. According to Katone, both “Ballad of a Thin Man” and “Not Like Us” sample the same 1961 Ray Charles song “I Believe To My Soul.” In his TikTok, Katone says “I feel like Nancy Drew” for making this connection and I don’t blame him. This is definitely a crossover no one saw coming!

So that leaves the question, how could this collaboration play out? Dylan is a famed piano player, so it’s possible that he could be involved with instrumentals. Or maybe, he’ll give us a throwback and sing one of his own songs. (Note: Bob Dylan is a notorious recluse, so it’s not exactly the most believable theory. Sorry!)

Though, it seems possible that Chalamet could be involved as well. He’s no stranger to performing Dylan’s songs, as he performed three of them on Saturday Night Live, both singing and playing the guitar. Maybe he’ll offer his musical talents for the Halftime Show? Let’s just say, a Lamar and Chalamet duet was not on my 2025 bingo card. Personally, I’m hoping we’ll get a guest appearance from Timmy Tim, but this seems like a long shot.

One thing is for sure, I’ll be tuning into the Super Bowl Halftime! No matter who else makes an appearance, I can’t wait to see what Lamar and SZA have planned.