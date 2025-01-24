On Feb. 9, Kendrick Lamar will be performing in front of thousands during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Although he announced via an Instagram promo video that SZA would be joining him on stage for the performance in New Orleans, fans now suspect that Tyler, the Creator may be join the “luther” rapper on main stage.

In Lamar’s promo video, he can be seen standing on a football field while people march around him. Some think this mirrors Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA album, giving off a militant feel and overall aesthetic that he encapsulated with promotions and aesthetics. Along with this, the clip featured a very brief snippet of Lamar’s GNX track “Hey Now,” a notably obscure choice as it is the least popular track amongst others and a potential tease because of Tyler’s personal tie to it, having done a freestyle on it.

However, what truly created an uproar was Tyler’s comment of “🧟” under the post, which many interpreted as an homage to the people marching on the field and how the green ties in with his album’s aesthetic. Some fans also think that Tyler’s comment was a subtly confirmation that he’ll join Lamar on stage for the Halftime performance.

Tyler the Creator at the superbowl gonna be tuff — Certified Ethical Stacker💵 (@BTHxTim) January 23, 2025

If you’re a true Tyler fan, you probably know that he and Lamar got close in 2024. On Tyler CHROMAKOPIA album, he has a song titled “Rah Tah Tah,” which mentions Lamar. “Was really Odd Future, all them other n**gas whacked out,” he raps. “The biggest out the city after Kenny, that’s a fact now.” Tyler also featured Lamar on his 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw lineup, where they took the stage together. The two even performed at the Pop Out show on Juneteenth.

The possibility of Tyler making a guest appearance during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show has fans absolutely ecstatic about the possibility of their favorite rappers performing on the main stage.

Who would’ve thought… Tyler The Creator at the Superbowl. — NOROMEO MEL. (@torontoparadice) January 24, 2025

but what if Tyler the Creator is the random surprise guest during Kendrick’s Superbowl🤔🤔🤔 i still ain’t forget those screams he had when he showed up at the Pop Out — kenny jones (@relientkenny) January 23, 2025



Though nothing’s been confirmed yet, I’m excited to see some of my favorites take the Halftime Show stage, even if it is just SZA and Lamar.