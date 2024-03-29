These Lyrics From ‘Cowboy Carter’ Are The Perfect IG Captions

It’s finally here, y’all! Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter dropped on March 29, and let me tell you: it’s on loop. (This one was for the “Daddy Lessons” stans — yes, hello, that’s me.) From the political to the uplifting to the imagination of classic country, this album is absolutely worth a listen — but with the lyrics in front of you. ICYMI, There’s some real genius to this project, as there always is. (It’s Beyoncé.) While the English major in me is jittery with analysis, there are also some great moments for IG in the 27 tracks Beyoncé so graciously bestowed upon us to close Women’s History Month. Some of these Cowboy Carter lyrics make the best Instagram captions.

Spring is here, and that means the return of the pics of lounging on the quad of our respective campuses (or the park, or the backyard, or wherever you prefer to take in nature for a minute). It also means more puzzling over how to caption your pics of spring having sprung, but no fear! Mrs. Carter is here.

I’m a writer, and even I sometimes find that someone else has just said it better. Whether writing captions leaves you clueless, the Beyhive are your people, or you’re thriving in your country era, here are 20 lyrics from Cowboy Carter to use as Instagram captions.

“Coming in peace and love, y’all.” – from “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” Just a little hello to the world. “So many roses but not to be picked without thorns.” — from “MY ROSE” Maybe a nature pic for spring… maybe we’re just trying to get through the day. “All of the problems Just feel dramatic.” — from “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” For the IDC vibes. “You should let me ride shotgun.” — from “BODYGUARD” It’s a look, it’s a vibe. “I protect you in the mosh pit, And I’ll defend you in the gossip.” — from “BODYGUARD” This is great for a pic with your partner or your BFF. “For things to stay the same, they have to change again” — from “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” Going through a transitional period? “You know how people like to start sh*t and pop sh*t?” – from “BODYGUARD” Where’s the lie, though? “So you don’t want no heat with me, Jolene.” — from “JOLENE” This is a badass reframing of a classic. “Sunrise in the morning, you’re all I need.” — from “ALLIiGATOR TEARS” Ugh, imagine watching the sunrise with your SO. “It’s in my DNA. Look at my mama, it’s a trait.” — from “SWEET * HONEY * BUCKIiN’” Spotlighting moms! “I’m just like my father.” — from “DAUGHTER” Let’s shout out the dads, too. “So we can run it back And be nostalgia-like.” — from “LEVII’S JEANS” Perfect for Throwback Thursday. “I came here for a reason, but I don’t know the purpose. It’s all under the surface” — from “JUST FOR FUN” Could be earnest and reflective, or it could be just confused. “I’ll be your shotgun rider ‘til the day I die” — from “II MOST WANTED” For your ride-or-die. “I am the man, I know it.” — from “JUST FOR FUN” ‘Nough said. “I don’t fellowship with these fake ones.” — from “DAUGHTER” Let ‘em know what’s up. “I feel proud of who I am.” — from “PROTECTOR” Say it loud, babe. “I ain’t stuntin’ ’bout them.” — from “SWEET * HONEY * BUCKiIN’” Did someone say “unbothered?” “I know they’re lookin’ for me.” — from “TYRANT” When the fit is just too good to keep to yourself. “I adore you, I adore you, I adore you, I adore you” — from “ALLIiGATOR TEARS” Keepin’ it simple, but no less full of love.

I don’t know about you, but this is the first time that I can’t wait to caption my Instagram post.