Just when it seemed like balletcore had danced its final number, the trend is lacing up for an encore — this time with a sporty twist. Enter ballerina sneakers, the newest hybrid to pirouette onto the fashion scene. Bridging the gap between pliés and pavement, these dainty-meets-durable shoes have caught the eye of high fashion and pop culture alike. Louis Vuitton gave them a luxury spin with the LV Sneakerina, and Bad Bunny is putting his own twist on the silhouette. Launching April 12 with Adidas, his ballerina sneaker collection reimagines ballet’s softness through a bold, unisex lens — proving that tutus and toe shoes aren’t just for the stage anymore.

Blending the delicate silhouette of a ballet flat with the structure of an athletic shoe, ballerina sneakers offer the best of both worlds: elegance and edge. Louis Vuitton’s new Sneakerina ($975) features a sleek, sock-like upper, a rounded ballet toe, and a sculptural rubber sole that gives it runway-ready height without sacrificing comfort. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s ballerina sneaker hybrid ($120) is bolder, has “Benito” branding, and bungee-cord lacing. The design takes all the graceful, girly vibes of a classic ballet flat and gives them an athletic twist — think luxe details, comfy soles, and a street-style spin.

So whether you pair them with leg warmers for the full balletcore fantasy or rock them with a trench coat and some wide-leg jeans to achieve a more cool girl look, one thing’s for sure — pointe shoes walked so Sneakerinas could pirouette. Read on for seven ballerina sneakers that aren’t your childhood dance shoe.