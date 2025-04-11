Just when it seemed like balletcore had danced its final number, the trend is lacing up for an encore — this time with a sporty twist. Enter ballerina sneakers, the newest hybrid to pirouette onto the fashion scene. Bridging the gap between pliés and pavement, these dainty-meets-durable shoes have caught the eye of high fashion and pop culture alike. Louis Vuitton gave them a luxury spin with the LV Sneakerina, and Bad Bunny is putting his own twist on the silhouette. Launching April 12 with Adidas, his ballerina sneaker collection reimagines ballet’s softness through a bold, unisex lens — proving that tutus and toe shoes aren’t just for the stage anymore.
Blending the delicate silhouette of a ballet flat with the structure of an athletic shoe, ballerina sneakers offer the best of both worlds: elegance and edge. Louis Vuitton’s new Sneakerina ($975) features a sleek, sock-like upper, a rounded ballet toe, and a sculptural rubber sole that gives it runway-ready height without sacrificing comfort. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s ballerina sneaker hybrid ($120) is bolder, has “Benito” branding, and bungee-cord lacing. The design takes all the graceful, girly vibes of a classic ballet flat and gives them an athletic twist — think luxe details, comfy soles, and a street-style spin.
So whether you pair them with leg warmers for the full balletcore fantasy or rock them with a trench coat and some wide-leg jeans to achieve a more cool girl look, one thing’s for sure — pointe shoes walked so Sneakerinas could pirouette. Read on for seven ballerina sneakers that aren’t your childhood dance shoe.
- Vivaia Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina (Cristina) ($129)
Not to be dramatic or anything, but I just added these to my cart. This pair is a dreamy mashup of satin elegance and sporty structure, giving you pointe show energy without the blisters. With a blush pink colorway, soft rounded toe, and ribbon-like laces, they’re as dainty as your favorite ballet flats — but with an actual sole. Plus, they come in three other colors, have round and square toe options, and tons of different lace options. So whether you’re running errands or just running late, these sneaks are the perfect way to pirouette into balletcore chic.
- Adidas Originals Red Taekwondo Mei Sneakers ($120)
These red leather sneakers from Adidas are what happens when balletcore takes a detour through a 2000s soccer field. With a sleek, low-profile silhouette and a bold Velcro flap closure, they channel the energy of vintage taekwondo shoes with a high-fashion twist. The vibrant red upper is offset by the classic white Adidas stripes and a gum rubber sole, giving you just the right mix of sporty nostalgia and downtown cool. Think: your gym class crush meets your Pinterest mood board.
- Adidas Originals Tokyo ($90)
These Adidas Tokyo sneakers are the sartorial equivalent of a perfectly tailored vintage blazer — timeless, versatile, and just a bit elevated. Wrapped in soft beige suede with slick black stripes, they strike a balance between laid-back minimalism and archival cool. The slim, almost slipper-like silhouette gives them that effortlessly chic, Euro-sport vibe. Plus, the subtle gold “Tokyo” stamp adds just the right amount of flex. Whether you’re pairing them with trousers or a flowy midi skirt, these kicks say, “I didn’t try too hard — I’m just built like this.”
- PUMA Beige and Silver Speedcat Premium Sneakers ($70)
These Puma Speedcat Premium sneakers in beige and silver are giving quiet luxury meets F1 girlfriend. Originally designed for motorsport performance, they’ve cruised straight into the fashion lane — sleek, low-profile, and surprisingly elegant for a sneaker that’s seemingly track-ready. The creamy beige suede upper paired with a subtle silver accent makes them an elevated neutral — easy to dress up or down. They’re slim, sophisticated, and hug the foot like a ballet flat with an edge. Perfect for pairing with puddle pants, mini skirts, or a bomber jacket for that off-duty model moment.
- Mango Suede-Blend Sneakers with Laces ($100)
These Mango suede-blend lace-up sneakers are the epitome of minimalist cool — think Scandi fashion meets NYC streetwear energy. The suede detailing gives them a refined, luxe feel without trying too hard, and the lace-up design keeps it classic. They’re perfect for grounding a flowy midi dress, dressing down a tailored blazer, or pairing with cargo pants for a clean, girl-meets-casual edge. Basically, if you want a sneaker that quietly flexes your fashion sense while still being ultra-practical, these are it. A closet staple you’ll reach for again and again — especially when you’re running late but still want to look put-together.
- JW PEI Flavia Ballerina Sneakers ($60)
This sneaker-flat hybrid gives you the sweet charm of a ballet slipper with the everyday practicality of a comfy sole. The minimal silhouette, delicate bow detail, and sleek lines make them feel effortlessly chic — like something you’d spot on a Pinterest board titled “Parisian Girl Fall.” They’re ideal for the fashion girl who loves a soft, feminine touch but still needs to run around the city (or campus) without blister drama. Style them with leg warmers, a pleated mini, and a baby tee for that full coquette vibe, or throw on an oversized blazer and trousers for a subtle contrast that still feels polished.
- PUMA Speedcat Go Women’s Sneakers ($90)
These PUMA sneakers are like if ballet flats got drafted into NASCAR — sleek, sporty, and just the right amount of edgy. With their low-profile silhouette, race-inspired stitching, and luxe suede finish, they tap into that perfect Y2K motorsport aesthetic that’s been creeping back into fashion now that F1 is up and running (or racing, in this case!) Designed to hug your foot like a second skin, they’re equal parts comfort and cool-girl energy. Whether you’re pairing them with cargo pants and a baby tee or dressing them up with a satin midi skirt, they give you that effortless “off-duty pop star” vibe — like you just stepped out of a music video… or a race car.