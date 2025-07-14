On July 14, Bad Bunny fed his fans with not only another show in Puerto Rico as part of his residency, but a brand new single, too. Bad Bunny’s “Alambre Púa” is out now, and fans are obsessed. Bad Bunny dropped “Alambre Púa” (Barbed Wire) in the wake of his 30-show residency titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui (I Don’t Want To Leave Here). Here’s more on the new song’s lyrics and the meaning behind them.

The song’s upbeat vibe and classic Latin beat pairs well with Bad Bunny’s signature vocal style. Throughout “Alambre Púa,” Bad Bunny sings of the ecstasy he feels when around a certain someone. The affection and admiration he feels for this person don’t surmount any other experience. “Alambre Púa” reflects on their time together, looking painfully through the rearview mirror at the good times they had, while knowing their spark can’t be reignited.

This relationship also seemed to make everything better than it was, with Bad Bunny singing, “Contigo yo me arrebato sin fumar,” which translates to, “With you, I’m high without needing to smoke,” and “Tú ere’ la baby, no te cambio por cien / Tú te monta’ en mi carro y parece’ un Mercedes-Benz,” which translates to, “You’re the one, I wouldn’t trade for a hundred / You hop in my car, and suddenly it feels like a Benz.”

Calling back to the single’s title and cover art, picturing a person’s foot wrapped in glimmering barbed wire, the Grammy winner elaborates on the spell this person has him under by singing, “Me amarraste el corazón con alambre ’e púa’ / Habla claro, ma, tú ere’ bruja,” which translates to, “Tied my heart up in barbed wire, left it aching / Be real, girl, you cast spells.”

The track closes with a final message of endearment, expressing just how bright this person shines in his eyes. He sings, “Como tú ninguna se ve, bebé / Al la’o mío ninguna se ve, bebé / Ninguna se ve, como tú ninguna se ve,” which translates to, “No one looks like you do, baby / When you’re with me, the rest disappear, baby / No one looks like you, no one.”

Encapsulating the feelings of nostalgia and regret for a relationship left in the past, Bad Bunny sings candidly about his emotions toward this person. The single likens itself to songs off of his latest album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (I Should Have Taken More Photos), like “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” (“Unforgettable Dance”) and “KLOuFRENS” (“Close Friends”), for its melancholy, and romantically pensive themes.

Bad Bunny’s 30-show residency in Puerto Rico, in which this single debuted live, officially kicked off on July 11, with concerts scheduled through Sept. 14. After wrapping up these hometown shows, the singer will begin his 2026 world tour, stopping in cities throughout Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

“Alambre Púa” comes at a time of great success and recognition for the Puerto Rican artist, allowing him to hold a mirror to his island’s talent and embrace his heritage on an international stage.