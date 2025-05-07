This is not a drill: Bad Bunny is hitting the road again for another world tour. The singer recently announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour (which translates to “I should have taken more photos”), named after his sixth studio album with the same title. Debí Tirar Más Fotos is basically a love letter from Bad Bunny to Puerto Rico. According to a press release from his team, Bad Bunny’s tour will “bring the album to life, fully immersing audiences in its world, celebrating the essence and culture of Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage.” Bad Bunny also posted a video on his Instagram to announce the tour stops captioned “polfín,” meaning “finally.”

As of now, the stadium tour has a total of 23 dates, kicking off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Nov. 21 and concluding in Brussels, Belgium on July 22, 2026. Prior to the tour, Bad Bunny will also be performing a 30-day residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico, titled No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (translating to “I do not want to leave here”). Here’s everything you need to know about the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour Dates

When Bad Bunny said “world tour,” he really meant it. The singer will be making his way to several countries, some of them for the first time.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Nov. 21 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dec. 5 – San Jose, Costa Rica

Dec. 10 – Mexico City, Mexico

Dec. 11 – Mexico City, Mexico

Jan. 23 – Medellin, Colombia

Jan. 30 – Lima, Peru

Feb. 5 – Santiago, Chile

Feb. 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Feb. 20 – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Feb. 28 – Sydney, Australia

March 2026 – Tokyo, Japan

May 22 – Barcelona, Spain

May 26 – Lisbon, Portugal

May 30 – Madrid, Spain

May 31 – Madrid, Spain

June 20 – Dusseldorf, Germany

June 23 – Arnhem, Netherlands

June 27 – London, UK

July 1 – Marseille, France

July 4 – Paris, France

July 10 – Stockholm, Sweden

July 14 – Warsaw, Poland

July 17 – Milan, Italy

July 22 – Brussels, Belgium

Will the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour Come to the U.S.?

With so many tour stops, at first glance, it seems like most Bad Bunny fans will be covered. Well, not quite. Unfortunately, as of now, Bad Bunny will not be making any stops in the United States on this world tour. Though, some fans have noted that there are some gaps in his schedule — particularly in April, between his Tokyo and Barcelona stops — that could be filled with more dates, or even American festivals (Coachella notably takes place in April each year). While nothing has been announced, fans can’t rule out U.S. tour stops just yet. Naturally, many fans are upset that the singer is seemingly skipping out on the states.

When bad bunny announces a world tour and doesn’t include the US 😅 I hate it here 😂 — Maria 🌻 (@mariaaa_se_fue) May 5, 2025

Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour Ticket Info

Looking to attend the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour outside the U.S.? Ticket sale dates vary depending on the city. The earliest tickets go on sale is May 8 for Medellin, Colombia, and Lima, Peru shows. The tickets for the remaining cities will be released in the days following. Check DePuertoRicoPalMundo.com for specifics on each stop.