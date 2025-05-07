This is not a drill: Bad Bunny is hitting the road again for another world tour. The singer recently announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour (which translates to “I should have taken more photos”), named after his sixth studio album with the same title. Debí Tirar Más Fotos is basically a love letter from Bad Bunny to Puerto Rico. According to a press release from his team, Bad Bunny’s tour will “bring the album to life, fully immersing audiences in its world, celebrating the essence and culture of Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage.” Bad Bunny also posted a video on his Instagram to announce the tour stops captioned “polfín,” meaning “finally.”
As of now, the stadium tour has a total of 23 dates, kicking off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Nov. 21 and concluding in Brussels, Belgium on July 22, 2026. Prior to the tour, Bad Bunny will also be performing a 30-day residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico, titled No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (translating to “I do not want to leave here”). Here’s everything you need to know about the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.
Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour Dates
When Bad Bunny said “world tour,” he really meant it. The singer will be making his way to several countries, some of them for the first time.
See the full list of tour dates below:
Nov. 21 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Dec. 5 – San Jose, Costa Rica
Dec. 10 – Mexico City, Mexico
Dec. 11 – Mexico City, Mexico
Jan. 23 – Medellin, Colombia
Jan. 30 – Lima, Peru
Feb. 5 – Santiago, Chile
Feb. 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Feb. 20 – Sao Paulo, Brazil
Feb. 28 – Sydney, Australia
March 2026 – Tokyo, Japan
May 22 – Barcelona, Spain
May 26 – Lisbon, Portugal
May 30 – Madrid, Spain
May 31 – Madrid, Spain
June 20 – Dusseldorf, Germany
June 23 – Arnhem, Netherlands
June 27 – London, UK
July 1 – Marseille, France
July 4 – Paris, France
July 10 – Stockholm, Sweden
July 14 – Warsaw, Poland
July 17 – Milan, Italy
July 22 – Brussels, Belgium
Will the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour Come to the U.S.?
With so many tour stops, at first glance, it seems like most Bad Bunny fans will be covered. Well, not quite. Unfortunately, as of now, Bad Bunny will not be making any stops in the United States on this world tour. Though, some fans have noted that there are some gaps in his schedule — particularly in April, between his Tokyo and Barcelona stops — that could be filled with more dates, or even American festivals (Coachella notably takes place in April each year). While nothing has been announced, fans can’t rule out U.S. tour stops just yet. Naturally, many fans are upset that the singer is seemingly skipping out on the states.
Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour Ticket Info
Looking to attend the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour outside the U.S.? Ticket sale dates vary depending on the city. The earliest tickets go on sale is May 8 for Medellin, Colombia, and Lima, Peru shows. The tickets for the remaining cities will be released in the days following. Check DePuertoRicoPalMundo.com for specifics on each stop.