Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers might have just won the cutest couple in history award with this one. Since announcing their relationship in June, the pair has been giving the internet much to talk about. The latest moment? Azzi Fudd’s cute shirt cheering on Bueckers during the Dallas Wings game against the New York Liberty on July 28.

Fudd and Bueckers are doing anything but hiding their relationship since they went IG official, with lots of custom merch meant to show their support for each other in the stands and life. On July 28, Fudd cheered Bueckers on not just by attending her game, but with custom Paige Bueckers merch. The shirt Fudd wore read “I Heart PB,” and featured a blue heart with Buecker’s jersey number in the center. The cute fashion choice takes the usual sports merchandise and adds a sweet, personal twist. These custom designs seem to have become a fun and cute way for Fudd and Bueckers to show off their relationship.

Paige Bueckers confirmed the pair’s relationship on July 18 in an interview with WAG Talk, where she answered a series of questions about Fudd. However, this reveal came after quite a lot of internet speculation. Fans got their own confirmation of the pair when Azzi Fudd posted a mirror selfie to Instagram on June 18. The selfie featured Fudd’s phone case, which simply read: “Paige buecker’s girlfriend.” Clearly, customized merch is sort of a big thing for the couple. With Fudd’s phone case, it’s clear that the “I Heart PB” shirt is part of a larger tradition.

Azzi Fudd's "I 💙 PB" shirt at the Wings game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F37QA6NNoX — espnW (@espnW) July 29, 2025

The basketball relationship has been making huge waves, largely due to the successes of both Bueckers and Fudd. The couple originally met while playing side by side at UConn. Known for their on-court success after having won the 2025 NCAA championship, these are two huge names in the world of women’s basketball. April saw Bueckers drafted as the No. 1 WNBA draft pick to the Dallas Wings. And, since the start of the WNBA season in May, she has been making waves in her rookie year. Fudd is still playing for UConn, having announced she will be returning for her final year in the 2025-2026 season (and I can’t wait to see what merch Bueckers wears for those games).

Their relationship is more than just basketball, though. The couple has been making cute TikToks together for a while. For instance, one posted to Fudd’s TikTok account on May 24 is captioned, “princess treatment every time I’m with her #spoiled,” and I really can’t think of anything more iconic.

Clearly, these two have more than just on-court chemistry. Their little ways of showing their support for one another, from interviews to customized merch, have me and the rest of the internet absolutely obsessed.